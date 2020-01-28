Spring Family Beach Break Adventures in Daytona Beach

Free Thing to Do: Visit Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens, a top 10 free thing to do in Daytona Beach. See the quirky dinosaur statues peeking out from lush botanical gardens, remnants of 1949-52 Bongoland amusement park.

Splurge a Little: Pop into Ponce Inlet Lighthouse (only $1.95 for children aged 3-11) for a thrilling climb and amazing views atop this National Historic Landmark. Explore exhibits, pristine green space and nearby playground.

Snap A Family Selfie: Say "manateeeeee!" A beautifully tiled life-size manatee greets visitors to Central Florida's premier sea turtle hospital at the Marine Science Center, a must see! Children ages 3-12 get in for only $2.

Lunch: See dolphins and watch the boats go by from a table at Off the Hook at Inlet Harbor, just three minutes from Ponce Inlet Lighthouse. Assure the kiddos the "Schoolies Menu" has their favorites.

Beach It: In Daytona Beach, there are 3,500 free parking spaces adjacent to or near the beaches plus the ability to drive and park on portions of the 23-mile long coastline. Lighthouse Point Park and Toronita Avenue Beach Park are close by to the day's adventures or download the Volusia County Beach Navigator App for even more options.

Rainy day?: Try SkyMaze, the indoor zipline at Daytona Lagoon Premier Waterpark and Family Entertainment Center or explore the galaxy at the Museum of Art & Science's state-of-the-art Planetarium (included with $6.95 museum admission for ages 6-17.)

Dinner & Game Night: Take the fun to ONE DAYTONA's splash pad at Victory Circle and GameTime with 100+ interactive arcade games and a full menu. Or challenge your family to a round of skee ball at Daytona Beach Boardwalk and Pier and walk to the Ocean Walk Shoppes for plenty of dinner options.

Stay the Night: Find a great Daytona Beach hotel deal! With oceanfront cottages and resorts and everything in between, finding an ideal place to stay has never been easier.

For more information about more than 100 family fun attractions and outdoor adventures, visit DaytonaBeach.com.

About the Daytona Beach Area

It is no surprise Daytona Beach was chosen as a Best Florida Attraction and Best Spring Family Beach Break Destination in the Top 10 Best Readers' Choice travel award contests sponsored by USA TODAY. Experience endless adventures in the Daytona Beach area, a destination comprised of eight distinct communities offering visitors the perfect beach base camp to explore East Central Florida. Choose thrilling activities or embrace the tranquility of days spent on 23 miles of world-famous white-sand beaches. The destination boasts accommodations for all lifestyles and budgets ranging from 4-star resorts to hotels to B&Bs and campgrounds and everything in between. Ranked #1 in Travel Channel's "Top 10 Attractions in Florida, and named a TripAdvisor Best Weekend Getaway in Northeast Florida, TripAdvisor also named Daytona Beach to its "10 Most Affordable Beach Vacations on Florida's East Coast." Visitors can enjoy experiences beyond the beach by choosing from a surprising list of outdoor adventures, family-friendly attractions, arts and cultural venues and an eclectic culinary scene. To receive a complimentary Visitors Guide, find a place to stay, or book your next adventure, visit DaytonaBeach.com.

