Spring Fertility Portland to open Spring 2024

Spring Fertility announces plans to bring its signature patient-first fertility care to Portland, expanding its unique approach to the Pacific Northwest.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Fertility, a premier provider of fertility care known for delivering a superior patient experience and exceptional IVF outcomes, in addition to having one of the most robust egg freezing programs in the country, today announced plans to open a new state-of-the-art fertility clinic in Portland, Oregon with an anticipated opening in April 2023. Spring Fertility will bring its signature patient-centric, individualized, compassionate care to the Portland area, raising the bar for fertility care in the greater Pacific Northwest.

Spring Fertility's Individualized Fertility Care

"Since Spring's opening in 2016, we have supported thousands of people – both in the Bay Area and Manhattan, as well as from across the globe – on their path to parenthood. Opening a fertility clinic in the Pacific Northwest allows us to provide even more access to the level of care and personalized experience that Spring has become known for," said Dr. Peter Klatsky, Spring co-founder. "At Spring, we measure success in two primary areas: First, we must provide the most supportive, individualized patient experience. Then we must provide the best clinical outcomes, anywhere."

Commitment to Research and Innovation

Spring Fertility centers are actively engaged in cutting edge research including novel medication delivery systems, in vitro maturation of eggs, and optimization of both IVF and egg freezing outcomes. "We are excited to continue to lead and participate in research studies and find ways to safely study, test and ultimately deliver meaningful advances to improve the quality of fertility care for our patients," explains Spring's Chief Medical Officer and co-founder, Dr. Nam Tran.  "We hope not only to assist with exceptional medical care but to contribute to the scientific community in Portland and beyond."

Portland's Premier IVF Clinic

Spring Fertility's new location in Portland furthers the company's mission to provide access to best-in-class, individualized care for those seeking egg freezing, IVF, and egg donation or gestational surrogacy reproductive services. Having years of experience providing egg freezing services in the Bay Area and New York City, Spring is excited to share this expertise with individuals seeking fertility preservation in Oregon.

About Spring Fertility:
Spring Fertility has reshaped the delivery of fertility care by placing equal focus on both patients and scientific excellence. Spring's exceptional outcomes and patient care enabled the organization to grow organically from a 13-person, single clinic, to the nation's premier fertility platform with a team of over 300, including 16 physicians. Spring's Portland clinic will begin accepting new patient appointments in January 2024. In addition to Portland, Spring operates seven clinics serviced by four state-of-the-art laboratories spread throughout New York City, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Oakland. Spring plans to open its sixth IVF center in early 2025 but has not yet announced the location of that planned center.

