SPRING FORWARD 2027: CALIE Reimagines Annual Conference Centered on the Future of Education Innovation

Leading education technology association shifts from tool-focused gathering to mission-driven platform for systemic classroom innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Association for Leading Innovation in Education (CALIE) today announced a reimagined approach to their annual spring conference, aptly titled SPRING FORWARD, reflecting a strategic shift from celebrating educational technology as an end in itself to positioning CALIE as a leader in purposeful, transformational innovation.

Spring CUE is becoming Spring Forward in 2027

For this inaugural year and beyond, Spring Forward marks a fundamental evolution in how the organization serves California's education community, repositioning the event as key to the evolving discussion around how classrooms prepare for the future.

"This isn't just a name change," said Christine Feenstra, Executive Director of CALIE. "Spring Forward represents our commitment to meeting educators exactly where they are, whether they are champions of classroom technology, thoughtful skeptics, or leaders navigating complex decisions about what truly serves students in this moment. We are bringing the education community together around impact, not just tools."

Meeting educators where they are requires embracing change intentionally.

"Change is inevitable – what matters is that we change together," Feenstra continued. "By educators, for educators, for every role. Forward is our commitment to leading that change with intention, purpose, and a deep belief in educators' power to transform systems."

For decades, CALIE, formerly CUE (Computer-Using Educators), has gathered educators around technology adoption. But the landscape has shifted, and schools now grapple with fundamental questions: How do we harness technology's potential while protecting classroom focus? How do we define what effective technology use looks like and support teachers in designing learning experiences that reflect it? How do we establish a roadmap for how to make decisions about classroom technology?

At Forward, educators, administrators, IT leaders, and instructional coaches alike can have the real conversations about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for educational technology – and how together, we can build a framework that works for today and can adapt for the future.

It's a place to ask: When does technology strengthen learning, and when does it distract from it? How do we ensure equitable access without deepening divides? These conversations – grounded in real classroom experience – are where meaningful innovation happens.

CALIE's 40-year history reflects an unwavering commitment to educators and students. That legacy of gathering diverse voices and championing educator agency is the foundation for Forward. And evolving is essential to serving educators today and preparing for tomorrow.

Registration for Spring Forward 2027 is now open! Learn more at joincalie.org/forward.

About CALIE

The California Association for Leading Innovation in Education (CALIE) is the statewide community for anyone who supports teaching, learning, and innovation in education. The organization convenes thousands of educators, leaders, and partners for collaborative learning, problem-solving, and community building.

SOURCE CALIE