Spring Forward For Daylight Saving Time With Casio

DOVER, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daylight Saving Time (DST) officially starts this Sunday, March 14, which provides longer daylight hours. Some have difficulties adapting to the change in time, that shouldn't be the case when adjusting your watch. Casio 's wide portfolio of functional, durable and trendy timepieces has something for every type of watch enthusiast featuring timekeeping technology to make DST adjustment easy and stylish.

For the Minimalist

The new GM-S MSGS600G-1A is the perfect everyday accessory designed for the stylish women on the go. Its world time and DST (on/off) feature allow for a seamless DST adjustment and its solar power capability ensures uninterrupted and accurate timekeeping. This compact model comes in a lightweight case, a rose gold bezel, a clean dial with rose gold accents and a black resin band for a comfortable fit on a smaller wrist. Additional features of the MSGS600G-1A ($200), include water resistance for up to 100 meters, shock resistance, five alarms and auto LED light, making this timepiece a must have accessory. For additional information on Casio's G-MS collection line of timepieces, please visit gshock.com .

For the Nature Lover

More daylight brings the opportunity to hit the trails and explore nature and the PRG240-5 is perfect for adventures big or small. With the new PRO TREK PRG240-5 , DST adjustment is simplified thanks to its daylight saving on/off feature and world time function with access to 31 time zones (48 cities). This model boasts a triple sensor to measure altitude, barometric pressure and compass bearing in addition to solar power technology to ensure a stable operation even when using power-hungry functions. The PRG240-5 ($280) features a back case and bezel, a digital display, large buttons for ease of operation and a green resin band for added comfort. Additional features include 100M water resistance, low temperature resistance, countdown timer, alarms, and more. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com .

For the Stylish Man

Packed with technology and boasting an elegant and versatile design, the EDIFICE ECB20DC-1A is perfect for casual and professional settings and makes DST and time zone adjustment stress free. This stylish timepiece comes equipped with full-time Smartphone Link technology and when paired to the EDIFICE Connected app via Bluetooth®, it can access the correct time in the current location and for up to 300 cities worldwide updating the timepiece with the latest time zone and DST information. The ECB20DC-1A ($220) features four screws that adorn the bezel, a blue dial with orange accents, and a gray stainless-steel band and bezel for a stylish and powerful design. Additional features include schedule timer with event notifications, super illuminator, water resistance for up to 100 meters, five alarms, stopwatch, and much more. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit Casio.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."

www.gshock.com/home.

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

