Spring Gate Rehabilitation and Health Care Center Partners with Encore Healthcare to Take Over the Respiratory Therapy Department at Their Enhanced Respiratory Care (ERC) Ventilator Unit

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, January 1st, 2021, Spring Gate Rehabilitation and Encore Healthcare kicked off a partnership that will bring new management to the Respiratory Therapy Department in the Ventilator Unit.

Elevate Respiratory Care

Livingston, TN based Encore Healthcare is a leader in Post-Acute Respiratory Care programs, services, and software. Encore's team has opened and/or managed >20 sub-acute ventilator programs across the US and hundreds of Respiratory programs at all different levels in the Skilled Nursing Facility space. The one common denominator in everything Encore does is quality and outcomes. "We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality Respiratory Therapy services possible to our customers," said Keisha Harper, COO of Encore Healthcare. "This partnership will bring a whole new culture and level of leadership to Spring Gate's Ventilator Unit and RT Department."

