Spring Health announces Atlas, the first recommendation engine for workplace mental and behavioral health

News provided by

Spring Health

19 Oct, 2023, 09:02 ET

Atlas connects data and insights to relevant action plans, helping HR and benefits leaders optimize programs and maximize ROI. 

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, the most comprehensive global mental health solution for employers and health plans, today announced Atlas, a first-of-its-kind connected platform that empowers Human Resources teams and benefits leaders to optimize program outcomes and maximize return on investment for behavioral health.

Atlas has been designed from the ground up with the needs of time-crunched benefits leaders in mind. Atlas provides benefits leaders with a concise view of the top mental health opportunities in their population, using machine learning algorithms that make assessments across population or industry segments. These insights are intelligently paired with action plans, and users can strategize further with their Spring Health Customer Success team through unique collaboration tools or deploy resources in real-time.

Atlas solves an urgent need for better data-driven insights. HR and benefits teams are often inundated with metrics and reporting across programs and initiatives, but access to data is not enough. While 92% of employers report using benefit engagement data to make decisions, a majority say that they are challenged to draw meaningful conclusions or to take data-informed actions.

"Atlas arms HR executives with the evidence they need to make smart investments in their behavioral health programs," said Adam Chekroud, President and Co-Founder of Spring Health. "Data informs insights, insights lead to recommended actions, and actions lead to tracked outcomes that produce new data allowing for further optimization. This virtuous cycle empowers our customers with the ultimate tool for ensuring the best possible return on investment."

With Atlas, Spring Health takes program reporting beyond enrollment and engagement data; Atlas generates insights by benchmarking against organizational goals and analyzing trends. For example, a clinical insight could alert an HR leader that employees at a certain location are reporting stress at a higher rate than the rest of their population – and that this level of stress is in the top quartile among Spring Health customers. Atlas would recommend a manager training and communications strategy for this location, and then would be able to measure the decrease in stress levels at this location over time.

Spring Health is committed to partnerships with employers and health plans built on trust and transparency to improve organizational mental health. Atlas builds on this core goal, ensuring that Human Resources teams have the actionable insights they need to achieve the mutual goals of improving employee mental health and achieving a positive return on investment. The Validation Institute recently certified Spring Health as the first and only comprehensive mental health solution to show net savings for customers.

About Spring Health:
Spring Health is a comprehensive mental health solution for employers and health plans. Unlike any other solution, we use clinically validated technology called Precision Mental Healthcare to pinpoint and deliver exactly what will work for each person — whether that's meditation, coaching, therapy, medication, and beyond. Today, Spring Health serves over 4,500 companies, from startups to multinational Fortune 500 corporations, and is a preferred mental health provider to companies like General Mills, Bain, and Instacart. For more information, please visit www.springhealth.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Spring Health

Also from this source

Spring Health expands its substance use disorder services with new Eleanor Health partnership

Spring Health expands its substance use disorder services with new Eleanor Health partnership

Spring Health, the most comprehensive global mental health solution for employers and health plans, today announced a significant expansion of its...
Validation Institute certifies Spring Health as the first and only comprehensive mental health solution to show net savings for customers, lowering total health plan spend by $2,430 per participant in the first six months of engagement

Validation Institute certifies Spring Health as the first and only comprehensive mental health solution to show net savings for customers, lowering total health plan spend by $2,430 per participant in the first six months of engagement

Spring Health, the most comprehensive global mental health solution for employers and health plans, today received external validation showing that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.