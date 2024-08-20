Spring Health Appoints Dipak Golechha, CFO of Palo Alto Networks, to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, the leading global mental health solution for employers and health plans, today announced the appointment of Dipak Golechha, to its board of directors, effective August 1, 2024. Golechha is the chief financial officer of Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, and a seasoned executive across diverse geographies and industries, including consumer products, education and technology.

"We are excited to welcome Dipak to our board of directors. He is a visionary leader, a highly operational CFO and former CEO, and has seen scale at different sizes and stages of companies," said April Koh, co-founder and CEO of Spring Health. "Dipak has a personal passion for mental health and understands the innovation required to compete in a dynamic industry. His proven track record helping global organizations grow profitably will be a critical asset to our team as we continue to grow ourselves and get more people access to the care they need."

With more than 25 years of experience in financial leadership roles, Golechha brings a wealth of strategic financial and operational expertise across global brands and enterprises, further augmenting the breadth of experience across Spring Health's board. Prior to Palo Alto Networks, He served as the CEO and an advisor at Excelligence Learning Corp, a tech-enabled education company, and also served as CFO for Chobani and Nature's Bounty Company. Earlier in his career, Golechha was a global divisional CFO and COO at Procter & Gamble.

"The past few years put a spotlight on our global mental health crisis and introduced new expectations for business and world leaders to contribute to the solution," said Golechha. "While we may conceptually understand the importance of mental health, Spring Health has an actionable data set that proves supporting employees' mental health increases productivity, job satisfaction and ultimately, business outcomes. I am honored to join Spring Health's board and to be part of their next chapter of growth. It is rare in a career to get to do one truly meaningful thing, let alone multiple, and that is both a gift and a privilege."

For more about Spring Health's leadership, visit www.springhealth.com/about-us .

About Spring Health

Spring Health is the leading, global behavioral health solution proven to change people's lives and deliver net-positive financial return for organizations. Through Spring Health's Precision Mental Healthcare, individuals and families are connected with personalized interventions and compassionate, culturally-responsive mental health care. Certified by the Validation Institute for demonstrating net savings for customers, Spring Health also equips global business leaders with intelligent technology, real-time insights, and clinical expertise to support diverse and evolving organizational needs.

Today, more than 10 million people worldwide have access to Spring Health. We're trusted by leading employers, health plans and channel partners, including Adobe, Bumble, Delta, General Mills, Moda Health, Wellstar, and Guardian, to drive cultural impact at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.springhealth.com .

