Spring Health Expands Specialty Care to Advance Treatment for High-Acuity Behavioral Health Conditions

New Solution Addresses Fragmented Mental Health System with Early Detection and Specialized Treatment for 50+ Complex Conditions in One Platform, including Eating Disorders, SUD, Anxiety and Mood Disorders, and Trauma

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, the leading global mental health solution for employers and health plans, today announced the launch of its Specialty Care solution to provide rapid access to intensive treatment for acute behavioral health conditions.

Today, more than 14.1 million individuals face complex and challenging behavioral health needs, and fewer than half receive sufficient care. Specialty Care redefines the mental healthcare experience by integrating Spring Health's proprietary Precision Mental Health Care to detect at-risk conditions early, proactively reach out to identified individuals and guide them to the appropriate specialized care program. This process reduces a patient's risk, improves outcomes and limits the need for costly residential care.

Spring Health data indicates that 1 in 4 members struggle with risks for serious depression, 1 in 10 struggle with SUD, 1 in 15 are at risk for an eating disorder and 1 in 25 exhibit suicidal or injurious behavior. By enrolling the highest-risk individuals into care, Spring Health's solution increases their likelihood of successful treatment tenfold at one-tenth the cost of traditional acute care options. The solution also helps employers address the highest-acuity cases that account for 80 percent of their behavioral health spend.

"Specialty Care is a key step in advancing Spring Health's mission to eliminate barriers to mental health," said Sean Bell, GM of New Ventures at Spring Health. "With measurement-based care, our Specialty Care Navigator quickly identifies at-risk members and connects them to one of 2,000 specialized providers. This ensures rapid, high-quality care for those with acute behavioral health needs at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions."

Specialty Care builds on three impactful years of Spring Health's SUD program, which has achieved enrollment and engagement rates that are ten times better than typical benchmarks. By leveraging proactive outreach and early detection algorithms, Specialty Care can assess an individual's relative risk of developing a severe behavioral health condition, and then triage to provide targeted clinical interventions at in-network prices as part of a comprehensive mental health plan.

The solution treats more than 50 complex conditions originating from SUD, trauma, mood and anxiety disorders, and eating disorders, and is supported by Spring Health's provider network, including more than 2,000 in-house specialty care providers with over 100 vetted facility partners.

Learn more about how Spring Health is building the most integrated mental healthcare platform that improves both patient outcomes and employer cost savings.

About Spring Health

Spring Health is the leading, global behavioral health solution proven to change people's lives and deliver net-positive financial return for organizations. Through Spring Health's Precision Mental Healthcare, individuals and families are connected with personalized interventions and compassionate, culturally-responsive mental health care. Certified by the Validation Institute for demonstrating net savings for customers, Spring Health also equips global business leaders with intelligent technology, real-time insights, and clinical expertise to support diverse and evolving organizational needs.

Today, more than 10 million people worldwide have access to Spring Health. We're trusted by leading employers, health plans and channel partners, including Adobe, Bumble, Delta, General Mills, Moda Health, Wellstar, and Guardian, to drive cultural impact at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.springhealth.com.

