Spring Health Introduces First Manager Solution to Provide Leaders with Personalized Mental Health Support

New Benefit Drives Organizational Success by Empowering Managers with Critical Tools and Resources to Lead Teams with Care and Confidence

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, the leading global mental health solution for employers and health plans, today announced a first-of-its-kind manager experience solution within the Spring Health platform. The comprehensive offering provides managers with real-time support and resources to effectively navigate the challenges of leadership while prioritizing both their own mental health and that of their teams, ultimately benefiting the entire organization.

Managers are crucial to employee well-being, yet they are often underserved in mental health support. Almost 70% of managers report feeling stressed or exhausted and only 21% of managers feel they have the necessary skills to support employees' mental health and well-being effectively. This stress can lead to burnout and reduced effectiveness for both leaders and their teams. This can have significant organizational impact when a recent study revealed that nearly 70% of employees feel their manager influences their mental health more than a therapist or doctor. Conversely, empowered managers with strong leadership skills can help drive equally significant organizational outcomes.

"We've seen first-hand within our own organization, and in working with Fortune 500 customers, the impact and influence managers have in either fostering or detracting from a thriving culture," said April Koh, co-founder and CEO of Spring Health. "A manager's well-being not only affects their own health and work, but also the well-being and productivity of their entire team. Empowering managers with the support they need can unlock significant gains in efficiency, performance and retention for an entire organization and we are excited to introduce a tailored solution to help our customers and their leaders accomplish just that."

Unlike other employee benefits, Spring Health's manager experience is the first to integrate essential resources and services in one place within the SpringWorks platform. It was designed to address the unique challenges faced by workplace leaders, who often juggle multiple responsibilities including the well-being of their team. Managers can access 24/7 on-demand support, including reference guides, professional coaching and videos covering a variety of common challenges. They can also access personalized support through one-on-one consultations, crisis support, webinars and discussion groups, enabling leaders to grow, learn and develop a compassionate approach to leadership that will resonate with their team members.

Spring Health's manager experience solution will be generally available in January 2025. For more information, please visit www.springhealth.com/what-we-do/springworks-for-employers .

About Spring Health

Spring Health is the leading global behavioral health solution proven to change people's lives and deliver net-positive financial return for organizations. Through Spring Health's Precision Mental Healthcare, individuals and families connect with personalized interventions and compassionate, culturally-responsive mental healthcare. Certified by the Validation Institute for demonstrating net savings for customers, Spring Health equips global business leaders with the technology, insights and clinical expertise they need to support the mental health and well-being of their employees.

Today, more than 10 million people worldwide have access to Spring Health. We're trusted by leading employers, health plans and channel partners, including Adobe, Bumble, Delta, General Mills, Highmark Health and Guardian, to drive cultural impact at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.springhealth.com .

