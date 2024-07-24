Spring Health is the First and Only Mental Health Solution to Earn Nationwide Third-Party Accreditation for Clinical Care Delivery and Crisis Programs

The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International Awards Spring Health Accreditation for Its High Quality Nationwide Outpatient Care Delivery and Crisis Intervention Programs

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, the leading global mental health solution for employers and health plans, today announced it has earned a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), for adult and child outpatient care delivery, crisis response and crisis intervention programming. This represents the highest level of accreditation from CARF.

CARF assesses the entire clinical workflow and focuses on the quality and efficacy of care delivery. Spring Health underwent a rigorous peer review across 300+ standards for excellence, including evidence-based care, outcome measurement and improvement, provider performance management, quality enhancement and cultural sensitivity. With this accreditation, Spring Health stands out as the first mental health solution proven to deliver value through a customer-centric, members-first approach grounded in accountability, safety and ultimately, patient outcomes.

According to Michael Johnson, CARF's Senior Managing Director, Behavioral Health, "Spring Health has demonstrated a deep commitment to the well-being of patients by providing high-quality, person-centered services. It is clear that Spring Health's leadership is committed to using data to continuously assess and improve its operations and infrastructure."

"Imagine a world where mental health care is not just available, but exceptional. Achieving this recognition reflects our unwavering devotion to excellence in the care we deliver and the providers we work with," said Dr. Mill Brown, Chief Medical Officer of Spring Health. "We have proven that it is possible to responsibly build a mental health care solution that is highly accessible, accountable to measured outcomes and offers 24/7 crisis support to ensure the safest care possible. This is an exciting day for Spring Health, but more importantly, for our members who are seeing real results and feeling better."

Spring Health is setting the bar for modern mental healthcare and this achievement underscores the company's focus on quality. All Spring Health providers use evidence-based practices, adhere to clinical workflow protocols and use Compass , the company's proprietary electronic health record. This ensures complete visibility into provider capacity and performance and enables precise provider-member matching based on member clinical needs, preferences and provider speciality. As a result, 95% of members stay with their recommended provider and 95% of providers stay with Spring Health, driving consistent improvement and recovery outcomes.

With a dedication to quality, evidence-based care and member-first solutions, Spring Health is poised to continue transforming mental healthcare for individuals and organizations alike.

About CARF

Founded in 1966, CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. One of the top accrediting bodies for behavioral health, CARF establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

About Spring Health

Spring Health is the leading global behavioral health solution proven to change people's lives and deliver net-positive financial return for organizations. Through Spring Health's Precision Mental Healthcare, individuals and families are connected with personalized interventions and compassionate, culturally-responsive mental health care. Certified by the Validation Institute for demonstrating net savings for customers, Spring Health also equips global business leaders with intelligent technology, real-time insights, and clinical expertise to support diverse and evolving organizational needs.

Today, more than 10 million people worldwide have access to Spring Health. We're trusted by leading employers, health plans and channel partners, including Adobe, Bumble, Delta, General Mills, Moda Health, Wellstar, and Guardian, to drive cultural impact at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.springhealth.com.

