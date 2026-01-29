Spring Health Joins Forces with Alma, Expanding Access to Precision Mental Health Care

The acquisition accelerates Spring Health's growth trajectory, creating the first lifelong mental health platform.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, a leading global mental health platform for employers and health plans, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Alma, a membership-based platform that helps independent mental health clinicians accept insurance and build thriving private practices.

Spring Health and Alma are coming together to address one of the most persistent challenges in mental health care: helping people get the right care for their needs. The combination will deepen the value delivered for the entire mental health care ecosystem. A Spring Health member views details for an upcoming virtual therapy session after booking in the Spring Health mobile app.

This acquisition unites two category leaders to address the most persistent challenges in mental health. Despite industry-wide improvements in access to care, too often people struggle to get the right care for their needs or experience disruptions as coverage, employment, or life circumstances change. Spring Health's best-in-class technology and proven specialty care capabilities, along with Alma's national health plan relationships and robust provider infrastructure, will deepen the value delivered for the entire mental health care ecosystem.

Today, Spring Health supports more than 50 million lives through employers and health plan mental health benefits. The company has experienced sustained momentum over the past three years, with a compound annual growth rate exceeding 80%, underscoring its ability to meet growing demand and rising expectations for accessible, outcomes-driven mental health care.

Alma's platform enables clinicians to care for more than 120 million lives through contracts with national payers, as well as several regional plans. April Koh will continue as CEO of Spring Health. Harry Ritter will continue as CEO of Alma, leading the organization within Spring Health, with both businesses remaining focused on serving their respective customers while benefiting from shared innovation, resources, and technology.

"Spring Health has helped millions of people access high quality care through their employers and health plans with industry-leading clinical outcomes, but there is more work to do." said April Koh, co-founder and CEO of Spring Health. "By bringing our companies together, we can deliver care that is accessible, effective, and connected at unprecedented scale."

Technology is reshaping the health care landscape, and mental health care is no exception. Spring Health has been at the forefront of innovation, leveraging advanced technology that accelerates clinical outcomes and reduces total cost of care. With Alma, Spring Health can extend the reach of its advanced AI-enabled capabilities. Guided by core principles that prioritize safety, privacy, and the value of provider relationships, Spring Health and Alma will focus on personalizing care for individuals, reducing administrative burden for clinicians, and creating value for employers and health plans.

"Alma has focused on empowering clinicians to deliver high-quality, in-network care over the long term," said Harry Ritter, founder and CEO of Alma. "Joining Spring Health accelerates our ability to support clinicians with industry-leading technology while improving quality, experience, and outcomes for members and health plan partners."

This alignment marks an important next phase of growth for Spring Health, strengthening its ability to serve more people over time, accelerate product innovation, and build a durable platform in an industry where demand for mental health care continues to outpace supply.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, and Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to Spring Care, Inc. MTS Health Partners, L.P. served as exclusive financial advisor, and Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP served as legal advisors to Alma.

About Spring Health

Spring Health is a global mental health platform that connects members, providers, and organizations through one integrated system. Independently validated by JAMA Network Open and the Validation Institute for achieving meaningful clinical outcomes and net savings, the platform delivers personalized mental health support, including self-guided tools, coaching, therapy, medication management, and specialty care. Today, more than 50 million people worldwide have access to Spring Health, which is trusted by leading employers, health plans, and channel partners, including Highmark, Target, The Coca-Cola Company, BlackRock, Microsoft, Pfizer, and Wawa. Spring Health is backed by leading global investors including Generation Investment Management, Kinnevik, the William K. Warren Foundation, RRE, Northzone, Tiger Global and others. For more information, visit www.springhealth.com .

About Alma

Alma is on a mission to simplify access to high-quality, affordable mental health care by giving providers the tools they need to build thriving in-network private practices. Alma's membership-based platform enables providers to manage insurance, billing, scheduling, client referrals, and continuing education, enabling them to focus on what matters most: delivering care to clients. Alma's investors include Thoma Bravo, Insight Partners, Cigna Ventures, Tusk Venture Partners, First Round Capital, Primary Venture Partners, Sound Ventures, BoxGroup, and Rainfall Ventures. Learn more at www.helloalma.com.

