Spring Hills Senior Communities Proudly Welcomes Joseph R. Laudisio as Senior VP of Strategic Development

Joe explains, "The Post-Acute area has always been undervalued for the impact that it can have on overall patient management, along with supporting initiatives related to managing overall cost of care. Additionally, services offered in the Post-Acute area haven't been coordinated throughout the Continuum of Care and have left health systems and health plans trying to figure out a solution once patients leave the hospitals. Because Spring Hills has a full service of offerings, my experience with strategic development and building organizations and programs is a good fit. I look forward to delivering compassionate, quality care to our residents."

Alexander Markowits, President/CEO, Spring Hills Senior Communities, adds, "Joe's extensive experience meeting the needs of health systems, health plans, physician organizations, and most importantly, seniors, will be a tremendous asset to our organization and our residents. His successful leadership style and ability to bring multiple service lines together to build and launch programs will help us realize the Spring Hills vision for the future of healthcare."

About Spring Hills Senior Communities & Memory Care Communities:

All Spring Hills Senior Communities, Home Care Services, Poet's Walk, Spring Hills Memory Care Communities and Atrium, Spring Hills Managed Facilities offer a distinctive and innovative approach healthcare, led by Alexander Markowits, President/CEO. Signature Touches is the company's holistic approach to offering individualized care and services that are designed to meet the needs and preferences of residents and clients. Personal choice is top priority in one of the company's Spring Hills assisted living communities or in client's homes located in NJ, VA, OH, FL, TX and NV, or in one of the company's Poet's Walk memory care communities located in in TX, VA, NV and FL. For more information about their Caring with a Commitment to Quality dedication to senior living, visit www.spring-hills.com or www.poetswalk-springhills.com.

SOURCE Spring Hills Senior Communities

Related Links

http://www.spring-hills.com

