Spring into "Blooms in the Bottoms" Event to Celebrate Moms

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring's in full bloom in the West Bottoms for May's First Friday Weekends, May 3-5. The district will center around the theme "Blooms in the Bottoms" to color the shops with floral inspirations and flowers for this free event that also includes live music by the BQ Ocean Blu Band.

West Bottom's organizers also are brewing up a "Blooming Tea Tock: a Queen's Talk" time for empowerment. The event includes refreshments and the speakers will inspire, entertain, and warm the heart with free tickets available online.

Blooming Tea Tock's line up of speakers include:

Brave motivator, Kari Driskell , wife of the late Coach Driskell

Wendy Connelly who stirs up Mojo for Moms, life coach

Nikki Vivas is a designer diva with an old soul. Young and vivacious – she works hard at living life to the fullest and hosts the Ponch and Nikki radio show.

West Bottoms queen, Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, will emcee, present her anti-bullying platform, and reflect on her mother's legacy who reigned over Kansas City's nationally acclaimed haunted houses.

Lorrie Glass Coffman founder of HourGlass Fitness and Wellness, who helps others feel their best.

"The district will be abloom with flowers and beautiful, storied merchandise," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, West Bottoms spokesperson for the district. "It's the perfect ladies' day out with the Blooming Tea Tock and shopping. Sincerely Ellis, will also host an English tea time. Bring your mate, mom and 'fancy a cuppa.'"

Festival of the Full Moon events will have a new theme for each months' First Friday Weekend. May's moon is befittingly the Flower Moon. Upcoming events include: June's "Brides in the Bottoms;" July's "Boom in the Bottoms;" August's "Barking in the Bottoms;" September's "Booze in the Bottoms;" October's "Boo in the Bottoms;" November's "Blessings in the Bottoms;" and December's "Balls in the Bottoms." Each will have music, entertainment, food specialties, and cocktails that fit the theme.

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District:

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 25 stores and restaurants. Many of the large, multi-story buildings have histories starting over 120 years ago and have now repurposed this vast space to earn the title of the largest, year-round, indoor vintage and entertainment district. The District is the destination for interior decorators and designers, collectors and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with a history and patina that cannot be duplicated. The new Full Moon Escape Rooms add another adventure option in the area. westbottoms.com

