Spring Into Self-Care: Introducing New Innovations From Nature's Bounty

"Not surprisingly, our own data and analytics confirmed what the research has already shown – that sleep, stress relief and self-care are among the top issues for consumers, particularly Millennials and Gen Xers," said Don Kerrigan, President of North America at The Nature's Bounty Co. "Given the consumer need in these areas, our scientific teams used clinically studied ingredients and innovative delivery methods to develop items that specifically address these common wellness concerns."

Nature's Bounty® supplements address a variety of health needs and come in a number of different forms that can be easily incorporated into any daily routine. The company's latest products, available for spring on Amazon and at retailers nationwide, include:

Nature's Bounty® Anxiety & Stress Relief

Millennials and Gen X report the highest average stress levels of any generation, and the annual Stress in America™ survey findings show that younger Americans experience the least relief from it.2 As the No. 1 herbal health supplement brand in the U.S., Nature's Bounty set out to address this "Generation Stress" dilemma. Nature's Bounty® Anxiety & Stress Relief tablets contain clinically studied ingredient KSM-66 Ashwagandha ®3, which helps support a healthy response to occasional stress and anxiety, as well as L-Theanine to support the mood centers of the brain and promote a calm, relaxed state of mind.*

Nature's Bounty® Sleep3

Anxiety and loss of sleep are the two major factors contributing to stress, according to the same Stress in America™ survey findings.4 In fact, Pinterest's 100 Top Trends for 2019 found "sleep optimization" as a growing search term, up by an astounding 116 percent.5 Nature's Bounty® Sleep3 is the first tri-layer release technology introduced to the mass market, delivering relaxation and sleep in sequential order.* How does it work? Two Immediate Release Layers distribute Melatonin, calming L-Theanine and a Nighttime Herbal Blend to help the body relax, unwind and fall asleep fast,* while Extended Release Melatonin distributes throughout the night to work with your body's natural Melatonin production to help stay asleep longer, especially when experiencing occasional sleeplessness.*

Nature's Bounty® Elderberry Gummies

According to Pinterest, another top trend for 2019 is Elderberry. Pinterest has seen a 685 percent increase in pins regarding the plant6, which can be largely attributed to its known health properties and traditional use in supporting overall wellness.* Nature's Bounty® Elderberry Gummies contain 100mg of Elderberry per serving, 40 percent more than other leading brands, plus Vitamins A, C, D, E and Zinc for immune and antioxidant support.*

In 2018, 75 percent of American adults reported the use of supplements.7 Given the level of consumer demand and growth in the industry, The Nature's Bounty Co. is making additional investments to support research and development and to bring new offerings to market. The Company recently launched a dedicated Incubator and New Ventures function to drive additional innovation and ensure it can continue to bring leading-edge products to the millions of consumers who have helped make its brands some of the most trusted in the world.

To learn more about the Company's latest spring innovations, visit www.amazon.com/naturesbounty. For more information, or to locate a retailer near you, please visit www.naturesbounty.com.

About The Nature's Bounty Co.

The Nature's Bounty Co. is a privately held, global leader in health and wellness with a rich history and proven track record in the nutritional market. As a manufacturer, marketer and online seller of vitamins, dietary supplements, minerals, herbals, protein bars and powders, and ethical beauty products, we are committed to supporting consumers' wellness needs through high quality products backed by science. The brands of The Nature's Bounty Co. are some of the most trusted in the world including Nature's Bounty®, Pure Protein®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Organic Doctor®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx® and Ester-C®. For more information, visit us at NaturesBountyCo.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

