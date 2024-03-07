Spring into Solar, Spring into Endless Outdoor Fun with BLUETTI Solar Generators

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is finally here. Whether you're planning some spring camping, a long-term road trip, or simply enjoying the great outdoors, you don't have to sacrifice modern comforts for the call of the wild.

With the right portable power generator, all of your electronics and appliances can stay fully charged and running to enhance your experience.

When it comes to powering your outdoor adventures, BLUETTI has just the thing for you - their "Spring into Solar" program from March 7th to 24th, designed to elevate your outdoor activities in a budget-friendly and eco-friendly way.

With some incredible savings of up to $1900 on portable power solutions, now is the time to stock up. Here are some top picks from BLUETTI:

BLUETTI SwapSolar Ecosystem for 3-6 Days Road Trips

Say goodbye to soggy sandwiches and limited screen time. With the BLUETTI SwapSolar ecosystem by your side, you can explore the great outdoors while enjoying the comforts of home on wheels.

The SwapSolar is a combination of power and coolness, with the AC180T hot-swappable battery power station to charge all your devices and the MultiCooler portable fridge to keep food fresh and drinks chilled.

The AC180T generator pumps out 1,800 watts of continuous power for all your essential devices, from coffee makers to portable air conditioners, phones, tablets, and more. Its hot-swappable battery design lets you swap out its two B70 batteries even while it's working.

No more ice bags for traveling. The MultiCooler doesn't need ice— it makes it in a few minutes with its built-in ice maker.

Plus, with its spacious 42qt (40L) compartment, you'll have plenty of room to store all your supplies for the road ahead. Setting temperatures from -4°F to 68°F (-20℃ to +20℃) is as easy as a tap on the intuitive touchscreen or on your phone via the BLUETTI app. That means you can specify the right temperature for crisp produce, milk, ice cream, steaks, and anything else that needs to be stored properly.

And when it's time to recharge, simply plug it into your car, or AC outlets, or use one of the AC180T's B70 batteries, which run it for 3 days without lugging an extension cord everywhere. With a battery inserted, it also supports solar charging for endless freshness off the grid.

BLUETTI Portable Powerhouses for Powered Camping

These BLUETTI portable power sources enable you to pack light yet stay powered on the go.

Starting with the compact AC2A, at just 7.9 lbs (3.6kg), it still packs a punch. With a 300W output, it's versatile enough to charge your phones, cameras, lamps, and even a mini fridge. On a single charge, it can power a 20W Bluetooth speaker for 5.5 hours or a 50W laptop for 2.7 hours.

For larger appliances and extended use, opt for the AC70, an upgrade from the EB70S. With 1,000W power, it can fuel your coffee maker for that essential brew in the wild. Connect it to portable solar panels like the BLUETTI PV200 for rapid 2-hour recharges, ensuring a steady clean power supply during your nature escapades.

Fancy some glamping with BBQ? The AC180 power station is your go-to, boasting 1,800W power and 1,152Wh capacity. It effortlessly powers various devices like car fridges, electric grills, ice makers, and music equipment. Aside its its 1,440W Turbo AC Charging completing in just 2 hours, it harnesses ample sunlight to replenish in 3 hours, supplying you an abundance of free energy wherever you go.

A comparison chart to show operation time and recommended solar panels.



Operating Time

Model Mini Fridge 60W Projcector 100W Blender 150W Coffee Maker (250W) Electric Grill(500 W) Rec. Panels AC2A 2.3 hrs 1.5 hrs 1 hrs 0.6 hrs - PV120,PV200 AC70 7.8 hrs 5.6 hrs 3.6 hrs 2.2 hrs 1.1 hrs PV120,PV200 AC180 11.9 hrs 8.3 hrs 5.4 hrs 3.3 hrs 1.7 hrs PV200,PV350,PV420

BLUETTI AC200 Series for Ultimate Off-Grid Living Experience

Imagine powering your entire RV with ease, even in the most remote locations. That's exactly what the BLUETTI AC200 Series offers. Packing around 2kWh of power in a compact design, this series is a game-changer for any adventurer seeking independence on the road.

Starting with the newest addition, the AC200L, which boasts a whopping 2,400W power in and out. That means it can run most appliances in your motorhome, from water pumps to fridges, portable A/C units, and hair dryers. Plus, with its NEMA TT-30 port for direct RV charging and a 12V DC port for seamless integration into your RV power system with BLUETTI D40 DC-DCcharger accessory, you're truly equipped for any adventure.

But that's not all –with 2,048Wh of energy storage, the AC200L can charge a 15W phone 300 times and keep a 150W fridge running for over 30 hours. What's more, you can recharge it swiftly, either through a 2,400W AC input in just 1.5 hours or via solar power of 1,200W in a mere 2.5 hours.

The AC200MAX and AC200P remain the go-to choices for van lifers and RVers. In particular, the flagship AC200MAX sports 16 versatile outlets, including a NEMA TT-30 port and two wireless charging pads, enabling you to boondock even in the backcountry.

Meanwhile, the AC200P has 17 power outlets for all your charging needs. Want to keep your fridge cool and enjoy a fresh cup of coffee on the road? It'll power a 70W fridge for 20 hours or a 1,150W coffee maker for 1.5 hours. Pair it with your solar setup and you'll have an endless power supply wherever you roam.

From road trips to camping, and everything in between, BLUETTI's innovative power solutions ensure that you have the energy you need to make the most of your outdoor adventures. So why wait? Spring into solar and power up with BLUETTI now!

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future by offering affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use.

BLUETTI initiated the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program to ensure well-lit living spaces and equal learning opportunities for African residents in rural areas. Since its introduction, the program has empowered over 100K African families in Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon, and beyond.

With years of innovation and a caring commitment to the environment, BLUETTI has curated an extensive and reliable product portfolio tailored for adventures, emergency backup power, and off-grid living, making a tangible and positive impact on minimizing our carbon footprint for the greater world we share.

That's why BLUETTI has become an industry leader that makes its presence in 100+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/about-us.

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC