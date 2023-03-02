Spring into Style with Kidpik's Dressy Collection

Presenting Stylist-Curated Outfits for Spring's Special Moments

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) ("Kidpik" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its spring dressy collection for kids. Flowers are blooming and it's the season to have fun with fashion for the spring holidays. Kidpik makes it easy to find dressy outfits for girls and boys for the special family moments that springtime brings.

"Spring is a great time to refresh a child's wardrobe and showcase new fashions for the holidays," said Dina Sweeney, Kidpik's Chief Merchandising Officer. "From pastel colors to floral dresses, our latest dressy collection has everything needed for kids to look stylish and feel comfortable this season. To make shopping even easier, we are excited to announce our pre-styled dressy boxes starting at just $48. Each box comes with a complete outfit, including shoes, that has been carefully curated by our stylists with the Spring holidays in mind."

Holiday-Ready Fashion to Love

Spring is the season of optimism and happy pastel colors like blue, pink, and mint are the perfect fit for their new outfits. "Our dressy collection is filled with fresh hues available in the super soft fabrics we're well known for. For girls, trend highlights include fun, pastel sequins, beautiful lace and floral patterns. For boys, smart button-downs, easy-to-wear khakis and layered looks are great for those who are looking for comfort and style," said Sweeney. Customers can visit Kidpik's thoughtfully curated dressy shop to find special items that look great and are easy to wear.

Picture-Perfect Pre-Styled Dressy Boxes

To make shopping even easier, Kidpik offers pre-styled dressy boxes starting at $48. This assortment is a great solution for parents in search of a fabulous outfit for Spring's special moments—especially those looking to coordinate their kids' style for a family gathering or photo op! Shoppers can choose from a range of boxes and price points, so there's something for everyone. Dressy boxes like Blushing Florals include trendy ditsy florals and coordinating colored denim in soft pink. The look is completed with on-trend strappy sandals and a chic hair accessory. Classic & Cool is the box for boys who like a coordinated look that embraces their personal style. Versatile khakis, a striped pocket t-shirt, and a button-down shirt are the perfect polished, yet comfortable look. Have fun dressing up this season with Kidpik's stylist-curated dressy boxes!

Visit kidpik.com to discover the photo-ready Spring dressy collection and pre-styled boxes or subscribe to get styled by Kidpik's fashion experts.

About KIDPIK Corp.

Founded in 2016, Kidpik (NASDAQ: PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix & match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. Kidpik delivers a personalized box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. Kidpik combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary algorithm technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. Kidpik also sells its branded clothing and footwear through the e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com . For more information, visit www.kidpik.com .

