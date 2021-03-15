Spring into Summer: Big Lots Unveils its Largest-ever Lawn, Garden and Patio Assortment at Unmatched Prices
Neighborhood discount retailer Big Lots invites customers to live a little bigger outdoors with an all-new lawn and garden product set featuring the latest trends in seating and décor offering something for every outdoor space at every budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for spring, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is inviting everyone to live a little bigger outdoors with the launch of its largest-ever lawn and garden assortment in stores nationwide and online at BigLots.com. With over 900 square feet of designated store space for more than 1,200 quality, name brand outdoor furniture pieces and accessories at exceptional values including Broyhill and Real Living – Big Lots is the ultimate warm weather destination for every backyard and patio need. Whether customers are looking for a complete furniture set, outdoor cushions to update their furniture or décor pieces, Big Lots offers the latest trends in patio furniture, accessories and entertaining essentials for any space large or small!
"We're pleased to launch our lawn and garden collection that brings the latest trends in outdoor and patio furniture, décor items, and accessories to our customers' backyards, all while keeping with the value and quality they have come to know and look for when shopping at Big Lots," said Steve Rogers, Vice President, Seasonal at Big Lots. "This year's product collection includes popular color palettes and patterns, novelty items with fun, quirky sayings, outdoor entertaining pieces like soft and hard top gazebos, and unique furniture pieces like a bar set fashioned after wine barrels. Like last year, we're expecting consumers to spend more time at home, in their backyards and looking for pieces that will elevate their outdoor space. Our latest product collection will meet the needs of those customers and allow them to create their dream outdoor oasis with quality pieces that won't break the bank."
Big Lots' lawn and garden collection offers an assortment of items that can transform any outdoor space into a family retreat. From seating and dining sets, gazebos and fire pits to outdoor décor pieces and lighting, the things backyard dreams are made of are now available in-store and online.
- Seating Sets: From larger sectional lounge sets that fit the whole family to smaller love seats, Big Lots brings comfort into the great outdoors. From popular brands like Broyhill and Real Living, seating sets come in a mix of materials (like resin wicker and more) and quality outdoor fabrics that can stand up to the elements in an assortment of colors and designs (from blues and grays to on-trend chevron patterns). Start with the Broyhill Ashford Seating Set ($1399.99), Real Living Oakmont Gray Cushioned Patio Seating Set ($749.99) or even the elegant, yet affordable five-piece Broyhill Legacy Castle Pines Patio Seating Set ($1,599.99) and you'll be, well, set. Just add coffee and serveware, and a few décor items to your space to bring the full outdoor living experience to life.
- Dining Sets: From large, 8-person table and chair sets to smaller, four-person high and low-top table and chair sets – Big Lots carries a range of dining sets that come in a variety of finishes and materials (like lighter woods, modern designs and more) that work for any space. Whether looking to warm hearts and hands with the Broyhill Legacy Thornwood 7-Piece Patio High Dining Fire Pit Table Set ($1,299.99) or turn heads with the Real Living Wine Barrel Patio Bar and Barstools Set ($599.99), the neighborhood discount retailer also offers a mix of unique dining sets for every taste and budget that can only be found at Big Lots.
- Gazebos & Umbrellas: Big Lots' hard top gazebos like the Broyhill Legacy Thornwood Hard Top Pavilion Gazebo ($1,399.99) and solar offset umbrellas like the 15' Legion Triple Vent Umbrella ($189.99) provide the shade customers are looking for on sunny days and to complete any outdoor seating or entertaining space.
- Fire Pits: The trend of outdoor fire pits continues to grow as consumers spend more time at home. Big Lots offers a range outdoor fire pit options including outdoor wood burning fireplaces like the Real Living Clearlane Wood Burning Fireplace ($499.99), propane fire pits, and even tables and dining sets with a built-in fire pit like the Real Living Lynbrook Square Gas Firepit Table ($499.99).
- Patio Cushions, Rugs and Décor Items: Take any outdoor space up a notch with bold colored accent pillows like the Broyhill Gray and Ivory Ikat Lumbar Throw Pillow ($16.00), decorative garden drums like the Wilson & Fisher 18 " Blue Metal Drum Plant Stand ($45.00), and planters in every size imaginable, outdoor rugs and more.
- Outdoor Lighting: Add lighting to any space with Big Lots' range of string lights like the Warm White Edison Bulb LED Solar Light Set ($20.00), battery-operated LED lanterns and candles like the Glitzhome Whitewash Wood Frame & Metal 2-Piece Candle Lantern Set ($99.00), and more – consumers can take outdoor entertaining from day to night with the simple flip of a switch, adding a relaxing ambiance to any evening.
- Small Space Living: For customers living in smaller spaces but who still want to create a comfortable and relaxing experience outdoors, Big Lots offers a selection of pieces perfect for even the smallest of balconies. From pieces like the Coral Slat 3-Piece Folding Patio Bistro Set ($189.99) and Real Living Rockwood 3-Piece Bistro Set ($179.99) to individual seating options and garden drums, these pieces allow customers living in more urban spaces to create a sanctuary of their own.
- Entertaining and Garden Offerings: From top-of-the-line colorful melamine serve ware like Terra Cotta Medallion Serving Bowl ($9.00) to outdoor ceramic planters with fun surprising sayings like the "Plant One On Me" Ceramic Planter ($6.00) and everyday gardening essentials (like gloves, boots, gardening pails and more), anyone with even the slightest of green thumbs will find everything needed for any outdoor space or garden.
