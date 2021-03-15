Spring into Summer: Big Lots Unveils its Largest-ever Lawn, Garden and Patio Assortment at Unmatched Prices

"We're pleased to launch our lawn and garden collection that brings the latest trends in outdoor and patio furniture, décor items, and accessories to our customers' backyards, all while keeping with the value and quality they have come to know and look for when shopping at Big Lots," said Steve Rogers, Vice President, Seasonal at Big Lots. "This year's product collection includes popular color palettes and patterns, novelty items with fun, quirky sayings, outdoor entertaining pieces like soft and hard top gazebos, and unique furniture pieces like a bar set fashioned after wine barrels. Like last year, we're expecting consumers to spend more time at home, in their backyards and looking for pieces that will elevate their outdoor space. Our latest product collection will meet the needs of those customers and allow them to create their dream outdoor oasis with quality pieces that won't break the bank."

Big Lots' lawn and garden collection offers an assortment of items that can transform any outdoor space into a family retreat. From seating and dining sets, gazebos and fire pits to outdoor décor pieces and lighting, the things backyard dreams are made of are now available in-store and online.

For more information about Big Lots, to learn about its latest lawn and garden product set, or find your nearest store, please visit www.biglots.com.

