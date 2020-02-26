Spring is Around the Corner: Meadowood Napa Valley's Fully Renovated Pools and Fitness Environs Offer a Luxurious Warm-Weather Escape

As part of Meadowood's ongoing commitment to a beautiful environment and memorable experiences, the renovation of these areas is part of a continuing investment by the Meadowood owners to ensure the estate remains a premiere Napa Valley destination for discerning travelers while preserving the private, tranquil environment for generations to come.

The beautiful setting, including the interiors and exteriors, were designed by architect Howard Backen and his team at Backen & Gillam Architects. The style of architecture reflects and respects the landscape: simple, rustic-modern structures enjoy a strong connection to the setting with natural elements flowing throughout. The palette includes warm greys, creams, fresh greens and natural teak.

HOTEL POOL

At the new adults-only Hotel Pool, a series of poolside lounges are complemented by four private cabanas, each accommodating up to six guests. The cabanas feature deep, cushioned lounge seating with comfortable throw pillows and teak coffee tables. Each affords guests the flexibility of a retractable, natural canvas awning and soft draperies on all four sides. Elevated services are offered in the cabanas daily. A large hot tub rests on the western side of the Hotel Pool between the western cabanas.

Hotel Pool (for those aged 21 and over)

Size: 25' x 75'

Temperature: 83 degrees

Depths: 3'- 6" to 5'

Spa – Hotel Pool

Size: 15' x 9'

Temperature: 104 degrees

Depths: 3'- 6"

POOL TERRACE Bar & Restaurant

The new Pool Terrace offers a casual adults-only dining area and bar with table seating under the shade of six tall palm trees. Low slung bar chairs are arranged at the long Cararra Marble bar. Additional low-lounge seating, ideal for enjoying a good book and a cocktail or glass of wine, accent the trellised area between the Hotel Pool and Pool Terrace.

Meadowood Chef Victoria Acosta's cuisine draws inspiration from the Meadowood Garden and is focused on fresh, healthy options while also having traditional pool-style fare.

An integral part of the outdoor experience, the landscaping features Redwood and Pistachio trees, privet and boxwood hedges, espaliered Magnolia trees, box jasmine, decorative grasses and Santa Barbara daisies.

Available Seating

Table seating for 26 guests on the Pool Terrace Patio

Bar seating for 10 guests at the Pool Terrace

Low Lounge seating for 10 guests under the willow mat awning

CLUB POOL

The Club Pool has been relocated to the center of the pool environment and provides for lap swimming in the mornings and quiet relaxation the rest of the day, complete with poolside lounges.

Club Pool (for those aged 16 and over)

Size: 35' x 75'

Temperature: 80 degrees

Depths: 4' to 7'

Spa - Club Pool

Size: 9' x 15'

Temperature: 104 degrees

Depths: 3'- 6"

FAMILY POOL, SNACK BAR, CREEKSIDE DINING & KIDS PLAY AREA

The existing Family Pool was resurfaced and continues to provide a fun environment for families with children. Next to the Family Pool is a new, expanded and more functional building, which includes the Snack Bar and Bath House, to enhance both the children's and parents' pool experiences. The Snack Bar offers quick and casual food and beverage options. The Bath House provides showers, changing rooms and restrooms. Just south of the Bath House, a new Kids Play Area with new activity lawns is now available and helps make the pool areas a bit more peaceful.

For guests interested in an alternative to poolside dining, a new Creekside Dining area is located on the west side of the Family Pool.

Family Pool

Size: 61' x 46' (at widest point)

Temperature: 83 degrees

Depths: 2'- 6" to 4'-6"

Spa - Family Pool

Size: 16' wide (circular)

Temperature: 98 degrees

Depths: 3'-6"

Additional Pool Details

Select pools/spas are heated seasonally

Pools are available and open year-round

Daily Hours: 6:00 am to 8:00 pm

Daily Hours with Food & Beverage Service: 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Pool Season is Memorial Day through Labor Day

FITNESS CENTER

The Fitness Center's interior finishes have all been brought current with elements and tones consistent with the Meadowood Spa, which opened in 2015. The men's and women's locker rooms each include approximately 60 lockers, news showers and sinks, complete with new saunas and steam rooms. Spaces dedicated to daily fitness classes, weight training and cardio workouts have been improved and expanded to create a more open and light-filled environment, allowing more space for stretching and functional training. The Tea Deck has also been expanded to accommodate additional seating and relaxation.

State of the art weight training and cardio equipment from Precor is available alongside several new exciting additions for guests to experience: two Peloton bikes, Concept 2 Skierg; a TRX station, Stairmaster StepMill, and Board 30s. The newly rebranded Strength & Spirit Studio, complete with new flooring and calming cream-colored walls, will continue to offer a variety of daily fitness classes including yoga, cardio weight training, cycle/sculpt as well as the newest addition of Board 30 classes. Board 30 utilizes resistance bands from all sides of the board for a full body and varied workout.

The expanded retail spaces offer soft grey tones with quartz countertops and silver hardware. Fitness-related retail will include items from Kate Spade; Vince Camuto; Carmen Marc Valvo; Beyond Yoga; and Tasc will be available, as will gift ideas from Voluspa candles and Thymes creams and lotions.

Fitness Center

Interior and exterior areas total 9,500 sq ft. (This includes both guests and service areas.)

Normal Daily Hours of Operation: 6:00 am to 8:00 pm *

* * Holiday Hours will vary

To reserve a visit to Meadowood Napa Valley visit: Meadowood.com; email Reservations@meadowood.com; or call (800) 577-1206.

Media Contacts

Jennifer Chiesa – jchiesa@meadowood.com; (707) 967-1248

Ann Marie Conover – amconover@meadowood.com; (707) 967-1216

