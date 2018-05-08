Spring Is Here to Stay with La Fleur Bouquets, Now Available at Celebrity Retailer RON ROBINSON

The leader of roses that last for 365+ days, La Fleur Bouquets has been a luxury enjoyed by celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Elton John, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, and others. Enhanced with a distinct preservation process ensuring the bouquets keep the look and feel of fresh roses, the florals stand tall and healthy without water for months on end. Their beauty is further amplified by an original potion of scent made from French oils, which are individually sprayed onto each arrangement.

Currently, the company offers 25 custom shades, with more options blooming soon!

La Fleur Bouquets makes an indelible impression with their superb packaging, as each bouquet is delivered in chic boxes or plexiglass displays, all hand stamped with La Fleur's elegant wax logo. Price points range from $39.99 to $699.00, making the product appealing to a wide range of consumers.

About La Fleur Bouquets

Hagar Elaziz founded La Fleur Bouquets in 2015 following a particularly "wilting" experience purchasing roses. After exploring numerous arrangement ideas, Hagar discovered a whole new realm of bouquet presentation options, including La Fleur's signature technique that allows the roses to last for 365+ days. Now, Hagar's homespun innovations have blossomed to a floral phenomenon.

About RON ROBINSON

In 1978, RON ROBINSON opened its doors at Fred Segal on Melrose, and has grown exponentially ever since. Ron has curated hundreds of fashion items including apparel, cosmetics, kids' fashion, home design, jewelry, electronics and art, into a trendy lifestyle emporium. Today, RON ROBINSON original boutique is located at 8118 Melrose/Fred Segal, 323-651-1800, and at their new Flagship located in Santa Monica at 1327 Fifth Street, 310-458-1160.

