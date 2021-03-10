Spring is on the way: Local expert offers advice to get your home ready

"Everyone enjoys the spring because the warm weather allows us to enjoy the outdoors a little more," said Greg Chirieleison, general manager of AAA Service. "With that change comes seasonal allergies created by pollen, making it difficult for us to breath even when we are inside. Dust buildup could also create uncomfortable conditions in the house, making spring preparation an important aspect for every homeowner."

As homeowners gear up for spring, Chirieleison gives several tips for preparing houses as the season begins to transition:

Regularly change air filters: Pollen can be a person's worst enemy in the spring. It can easily invade a house and create difficulties with breathing. Changing the air filter is one of the easiest and most common ways to combat allergens as they enter a home in the spring. This will help improve air quality within the house.

Pollen can be a person's worst enemy in the spring. It can easily invade a house and create difficulties with breathing. Changing the air filter is one of the easiest and most common ways to combat allergens as they enter a home in the spring. This will help improve air quality within the house. Clean all vents: Dust and other particles can build up on and inside vents if left unchecked. Cleaning vents will help keep these particles from circulating throughout the house while also improving indoor air quality.

Dust and other particles can build up on and inside vents if left unchecked. Cleaning vents will help keep these particles from circulating throughout the house while also improving indoor air quality. Flush the water heater: Flushing the water heater annually helps prevent buildup in the bottom of the unit. Getting rid of calcium buildup in the unit will help extend the life of the water heater, saving the homeowner money on a replacement.

Flushing the water heater annually helps prevent buildup in the bottom of the unit. Getting rid of calcium buildup in the unit will help extend the life of the water heater, saving the homeowner money on a replacement. Clean faucets and shower heads: Soap scum and buildup on shower heads and sink faucets can create complications as spring rolls in. Soaking shower heads and faucet ends in equal parts water and vinegar can help prevent clogs caused by dirty water.

Soap scum and buildup on shower heads and sink faucets can create complications as spring rolls in. Soaking shower heads and faucet ends in equal parts water and vinegar can help prevent clogs caused by dirty water. Consider purchasing a programmable thermostat: Having a programmable thermostat can be beneficial when it comes to saving money and ensuring comfort inside a home. These devices can be programmed using a computer, cell phone or tablet, allowing homeowners to control settings when they are away.

"Preparing your homes for spring is about more than saving money," said Chirieleison. "It is about being comfortable in your home while also being able to enjoy the outdoors. Preparing your home for the impending pollen and warmer weather can go a long way to ensuring comfort throughout the spring season."

For more information about AAA Service, visit https://www.aaatoday.com/

About AAA Service

Since 1983, AAA Service has been providing outstanding plumbing, heating and electrical service to the residents of Denver, Aurora, Arvada, Louisville, and the surrounding communities. Our team consists of expert plumbers, drain cleaning techs, electricians, and home heating and air conditioning technicians-all on a mission to get the job done right the first time. We provide our clients with outstanding customer service, which means we arrive on-time for appointments, provide upfront pricing, and are available evenings and weekends at no additional cost. AAA Service is proud to deliver on our promise to be the best in service for all of your plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical in Greater Denver Metro. Our mission is to make you happy! For more information, visit https://www.aaatoday.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE AAA Service

Related Links

https://www.aaatoday.com/

