Spring Is the Season for Air Conditioner Tune-Ups

Homeowners Encouraged to Prep Cooling Systems Before Summer Heat Arrives

DALLAS-FORT WORTH METROPLEX, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures begin to rise and homeowners start thinking about the warmer months ahead, spring is the ideal time to schedule professional air conditioner maintenance. Getting ahead of the summer rush helps ensure cooling systems are running efficiently, reliably, and ready for the heat.

Bruce Brookins, marketing director for Texas-based Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric, recommends servicing air conditioning systems in the spring to identify potential issues before they turn into costly repairs during peak summer usage.

"The last thing you want is for your air conditioner to break down when you need it most," Brookins said. "Routine maintenance can improve energy efficiency, extend the lifespan of equipment, and help maintain consistent indoor comfort when temperatures climb."

He added that scheduling maintenance in the spring allows technicians to inspect the system, clean critical components, and address small issues before they become major problems.

A typical air conditioning maintenance visit includes the following services:

Inspecting electrical components

Cleaning coils

Checking refrigerant levels

Testing system performance

Replacing or cleaning air filters

Verifying proper drainage and flow of drain line

Homeowners interested in preparing their cooling systems for the season are encouraged to schedule their air conditioner maintenance now to ensure their home stays comfortable all summer long.

"I'd encourage everyone to look up reputable HVAC companies in their area for help as soon as possible," Brookins said. "If you happen to be in Houston or the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Area, however, you can always reach out to Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric for quality service."

Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric is a family-owned and operated home services company that was founded in 2011 by Brad Bacon. For more information, visit https://www.everyonelovesbacon.com/

Media Contact:

Bruce Brookins

Director of Marketing

Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric

7710 Trinity Boulevard, Building 9

Fort Worth, TX 76118

[email protected]

www.everyonelovesbacon.com/

SOURCE Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric