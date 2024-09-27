Spring Labs Expands Line-Up of Marquee Names to Present at Its Inaugural AI-Native Banking and Fintech Conference

Industry Luminaries Join Speaker Roster to Discuss AI Use Cases that Drive Economic Growth.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Labs , the intelligent AI powerhouse solution for financial services, today announced it has deepened its bench of speakers to present at the inaugural Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Native Banking and Fintech Conference, Monday, October 7, 2024, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah—an epicenter for AI innovation.

The AI-Native Banking and Fintech Conference, which will include an address from Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox, will be co-hosted by the University of Utah , the Utah Bankers Association (UBA), the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO) and American Fintech Council . In a collaborative setting, leading banks, fintechs, and AI providers will hear about the AI use cases and value-added ideas that translate into real-world applications that drive economic growth.

"When we first announced this event, we were met with a huge wave of enthusiasm from the financial service and fintech ecosystem," says John Sun, CEO and Co-Founder of Spring Labs. "Our updated roster of speakers includes some of the most prominent names in the industry, and we're delighted to host them as they collaborate with and inspire our audience on the practical and ethical development and applications of AI."

"As an organization who is focused on accelerating fintech growth, it's great to work with organizations like Spring Labs, which are committed to innovation and excellence in fintech and AI," says Ryan Christiansen, Executive Director of the Stena Center for Financial Technology. "The conference agenda highlights the fantastic financial services ecosystem here in Utah, and we're excited to participate."

New speakers added to the line-up include:

Travis Hill , Vice Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Brian Brooks , Former Comptroller of the Currency, OCC

Dan Pillemer , President and CEO at CardWorks

Kirk Cullimore , Utah State Senator, Sponsor of the AI Policy Act (SB 149)

Zach Boyd , PhD, Director, Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy, State of Utah

Additionally, we will be joined by senior leaders from regulatory agencies such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve, the Utah Department of Financial Institutions, C-Suite leaders from prominent fintech banks and fintech companies, academics studying the AI space, and top media outlets covering AI in banking and fintech.

Visit the conference website for further details on the event and/or to purchase tickets.

