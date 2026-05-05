Spring Labs Raises $5M to Help Compliance Teams Scale Like Modern AI-Powered Engineering Teams

Funding led by BankTech Ventures and Haymaker Ventures will accelerate Spring Labs' expansion from AI complaint and dispute agents into a broader compliance workflow and agent orchestration platform for banks, sponsor banks, and fintechs.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Labs, an AI-native compliance and operations platform for financial institutions, today announced it has raised $5 million in funding led by BankTech Ventures and Haymaker Ventures.

The new capital will support Spring Labs' mission to improve the quality, consistency, and scalability of compliance across financial services. The company is building an agentic AI platform purpose-built for regulated financial institutions, combining advanced AI models with enterprise-grade security, workflow management, human oversight, and full agent control and observability within customer-defined policies and controls.

"Financial institutions are facing a structural challenge: compliance workloads are growing faster than teams can scale," said John Sun, CEO and Co-Founder of Spring Labs. "Many of the most entrenched problems in compliance are not data problems — they are execution problems. Every customer conversation can create downstream work: complaints to identify, disputes to route, cases to document, reports to file, and escalations to manage. Spring Labs is building AI agents that help teams execute that work within customer-defined policies and workflows reliably, consistently, and under the control of compliance teams."

The company's first major product, Zanko, focuses on complaints, QA/QC, and disputes. Zanko helps banks and fintechs identify potential customer complaints, standardize complaint handling workflows, and support more consistent execution across cases. According to internal benchmarks on actual client "human evaluation" data, its Complaints Agent has achieved up to 97% complaint identification accuracy in internal testing and customer pilots. The platform is designed to help teams move from partial review and manual workflows to broader coverage and more automated, policy-driven execution.

"The next generation of companies that win with banks will be AI-native, operationally efficient, and led by teams that genuinely understand how to build trust on the bank side of the table. Spring Labs is one of the few we've watched consistently demonstrate all three," said Carey Ransom, Managing Director of BankTech Ventures. "We've known the team for a while, and partnering more closely through this investment was an easy decision."

"Compliance operations at banks and fintechs have long been a cost that scales with size — every new customer brings a new edge case, and every edge case eventually finds an analyst. Spring Labs breaks that link by automating the long-tail workflows that consume most analyst time. The value of this compounds as regulatory demands intensify," said Haymaker Ventures Managing Partner Phin Upham.

Spring Labs is already piloting the next phase of its platform with existing customers: a compliance-focused agent orchestration layer that extends beyond complaints and disputes. The platform will allow financial institutions to deploy, manage, monitor, and control AI agents across a wider range of compliance and operational risk workflows, while maintaining full ownership of decision, data, and regulatory responsibilities.

The company works with dozens of leading sponsor banks and fintechs, including WebBank, First Electronic Bank, and many of their fintech partners.

"Software engineers have already seen how AI can transform their work by helping them move faster, reduce repetitive tasks, and focus on higher-order judgment," added Sun. "We believe compliance teams deserve the same leap forward — but with the security, controls, workflows, and auditability required for financial services."

About Spring Labs

Spring Labs is an AI-native compliance and operations platform for financial institutions. The company builds agentic AI products that help banks, sponsor banks, fintechs, and other regulated financial services companies automate compliance workflows, improve customer experience, and reduce operational risk. Its Zanko platform helps institutions identify potential complaints, automate policy-driven workflow execution, support case officers, and improve visibility and auditability across customer interactions.

For more information, visit www.springlabs.com.

Contact = John Sun, [email protected]

SOURCE Spring Labs