Spring Labs to Host First-Ever AI-Native Banking and Fintech Conference

Utah Bankers Association, Governor's Office for Economic Opportunity and American Fintech Council to Serve as Co-Sponsors for Event Designed to Explore and Advance AI Innovation in the Financial Sector

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is at a pivotal point, with the potential to revolutionize customer experiences, enhance regulatory compliance and streamline operations. However, the industry faces skepticism and regulatory challenges that need to be addressed head on.

To this end, Spring Labs , in conjunction with the Utah Bankers Association (UBA), the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO) and American Fintech Council , will host an inaugural AI-Native Banking and Fintech Conference, Monday, October 7, 2024, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah — an epicenter for AI innovation in the financial sector.

"This event will gather leading banks, fintechs and AI providers to explore and develop practical and ethical AI applications," says John Sun, CEO and Co-Founder of Spring Labs. "By hosting this conference, we are not just fostering dialogue; we are creating a collaborative environment where proven AI use cases and value-added ideas can translate into real-world applications that drive economic growth."

Utah is home to numerous fintechs, AI startups and Banking as a Service (BaaS) providers. This vibrant ecosystem stands to gain from the insights and innovations shared at the conference. Moreover, showcasing Utah as a hub for AI and fintech innovation will attract new businesses and talent to the state, driving job creation and economic development.

"Utah is uniquely positioned as a leader in the financial services sector, as the fifth largest banking state in the country, and hosting this event here underscores our state's commitment to being a leader in fintech," says Howard Headlee, President and CEO, UBA. "This event will provide a valuable forum for our member banks to collaborate and share ideas with fintechs and AI service providers from across the country to drive increased efficiency and valuable innovation for our customers."

"By investing in this conference, we're investing in the future of Utah's economy, ensuring that we attract and retain top-tier business and talent," says Ryan Starks, executive director, GOEO. "Our state is already recognized globally for its robust and innovative financial ecosystem. However, to maintain and enhance our competitive edge, we must continue to lead in economic advancements, particularly in AI."

For further details on the event, and/or to purchase tickets, visit here .

About Spring Labs

Spring Labs is the creator of Zanko, the intelligent AI copilot for financial institutions. Zanko streamlines customer support and compliance operations by automating tasks, enabling robust self-service options, boosting team efficiency and enhancing the customer experience. For more information, visit: https://www.springlabs.com/ .

SOURCE Spring Labs