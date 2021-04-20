Spring Power & Gas Continues to Support Bethesda Green's Environmental Leaders Program

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Power & Gas is excited to announce that it will continue to support Bethesda Green this year through a contribution to the organization's Environmental Leaders Program. Spring Power & Gas is an energy retailer that prides itself on offering innovative solutions for electricity and natural gas to renters and homeowners in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Thanks to the Ecogold Environmental Fund, Spring Power & Gas is able to contribute to environmental non-profits, such as Bethesda Green.

Spring Power & Gas

Bethesda Green has been a valuable ongoing partner to Spring Power & Gas since 2019, and the company has been offering its support to the Environmental Leaders Program every year since. Bethesda Green is a non-profit organization that works to address environmental challenges locally by creating a sustainable, green community, built collaboratively through citizen engagement, environmental education, government partnership and innovative business development.

The comprehensive Environmental Leaders program offers a group of local high school interns from Montgomery County, Maryland, the opportunity to spend the year learning about environmental stewardship, engaging with the community through volunteerism, and developing a significant project of their choosing.

Year after year, the work completed by the Environmental Leaders is quite impressive. The Environmental Leaders are encouraged to research and write at least one blog post, with topic guidance and editing assistance from Bethesda Green staff. Some of last year's posts included "Plastics, Not all Created Equal" by Emily Wu and "Appearances can be Deceiving: The Truth About Compostable Utensils" by Paula Gonzalez Alvarez from Walt Whitman High School.

During the spring portion of the internship, the students are also instructed to choose a topic related to environmentalism or sustainability and complete a project centered around that topic over the course of the semester. For example, Meera Shroff completed a six-episode podcast about single-use plastics covering their production, how they act in the environment, how recycling plays a part, and alternatives.

"The future of our planet lies in the hands of today's youth, so education is one of the best tools for ensuring a sustainable future for all of us. We must educate our future leaders to make the right decisions for our planet. Spring Power & Gas is proud to continue its partnership with Bethesda Green and to be able to align itself with such an important cause." - Richard Booth, President of Retail Operations at Spring Power & Gas.

About Spring Power and Gas

Spring Power & Gas is an energy retailer offering innovative electricity and gas solutions to Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Visit https://springpowerandgas.us for more information.

About Bethesda Green

Bethesda Green is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that accelerates the sustainable economy locally with a focus on innovation through its innovation lab, on business impact through the Be Impact Initiative, and on Community Engagement through the Be Green Living Program. Visit https://bethesdagreen.org to learn more about Bethesda Green.

