Spring Power & Gas Contributes to Bethesda Green's Environmental Leaders Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative energy and natural gas retailer Spring Power & Gas is happy to announce that it will be collaborating with Bethesda Green again this year through a contribution to the organization's Environmental Leaders Program. Spring Power & Gas is able to contribute to environmentally focused non-profit organizations, such as Bethesda Green, through The Ecogold Environmental Fund, which is privately funded and offers contributions to programs that align with the company's core values of environmental accountability and sustainability.

Bethesda Green is a non-profit organization that seeks to create a more local and sustainable economy. The organization works to address environmental challenges locally by creating a sustainable, green community, built collaboratively through citizen engagement, environmental education, government partnership, and innovative business development.

Offered to students dispersed throughout various schools in Montgomery County, Bethesda Green's Environmental Leaders Program originally launched during the 2014-2015 academic school year. The Environmental Leaders Program focuses on environmental stewardship via impactful projects and community engagement with schools and neighborhoods and encourages cooperative project development and delivery. In addition to working alongside Bethesda Green staff with community outreach, students have opportunities to learn from the Bethesda Green Innovation Lab's next-generation entrepreneurs. The program focuses on the development of at least one significant project. Projects that Environmental Leader interns have worked on throughout the 2018-2019 year have included technology for preventing over-fishing and an animal agriculture documentary.

"Today's students are the future of our planet. Someday they will be the decision-makers, educators and, possibly, even policymakers of our world. Teaching our youth about sustainability will provide them the opportunity to take responsibility for their actions, plan for the future, and maintain a healthier planet. This is why Spring Power & Gas is pleased to continue to support Bethesda Green and other organizations seeking to educate future generations about sustainability," said Richard Booth, President of Retail Operations, Spring Power & Gas.

About Spring Power and Gas

Spring Power & Gas is an energy retailer offering innovative electricity and gas solutions to Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Visit https://springpowerandgas.us for more information.

About Bethesda Green

Bethesda Green is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that accelerates the sustainable economy locally with a focus on innovation through the Be Green Innovation Lab, on impact through the Be Impact Initiative, and through Community Engagement. Visit https://bethesdagreen.org to learn more about Bethesda Green.

