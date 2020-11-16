Spring Power & Gas to Offer New Customers HVAC Protection Through Partnership With Cinch Home Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Power & Gas is excited to announce that it is now offering heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) protection to eligible new customers as part of its partnership with Cinch Home Services, the home management industry's leading provider. The HVAC protection will be included in the Spring Guard electric and gas product to provide homeowners the benefit of knowing that their heating and cooling systems and appliances are covered should any unanticipated issues arise. This will be an entirely new offering for the company and is a great demonstration of its commitment to increasing value and enhancing customer experience. Spring Power & Gas is an innovative energy supplier offering environmentally focused electricity and natural gas services.

As a result of COVID-19, most people are spending a lot more time at home than usual, so ensuring that the home is comfortable is a top priority. Energy efficiency is also an important factor during this time, as the majority of people are looking for ways to conserve electricity. Cinch enables partners across industries to attract and retain customers by delivering high value offerings and solutions that simplify home management. Spring Power & Gas' partnership with Cinch will allow new customers to rest assured that comfortability will not be compromised should an issue arise with their HVAC systems. New customers can also enjoy knowing that a properly functioning HVAC system supports energy efficiencies for the home. Additional benefits include easy account management, access to Cinch's best-in-class 180-day workmanship guarantee, appliance discounts, lockout protection, and emergency lodging reimbursement.

Spring Power & Gas continuously seeks new ways to provide customers superior offerings, such as their Spring Guard Product. Spring Guard gives new customers one less thing that they have to worry about and offers them a new level of protection for their homes, as their budgets are protected from the high cost of repairing or replacing the vital systems they rely on each day.

"We understand the financial and logistical difficulties that people face when home appliances break down, especially so during the pandemic. These challenges are amplified right now as many of us cannot afford having the unanticipated expense of fixing an appliance, and also struggle with finding a trustworthy service professional to fix it. That's why we partnered with Cinch. We want to ensure that our customers' needs are met quickly when unanticipated problems arise with their HVAC systems. We're excited about the new partnership and the ability to help add value to our customers beyond energy service." - Nichola Clark, VP Creative Director, Spring Power & Gas.

Spring Power & Gas is an energy retailer offering innovative electricity and gas solutions to Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. We focus on environmentally conscious products backed by friendly and efficient customer service. Visit https://springpowerandgas.us for more information.

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Visit www.cinchhomeservices.com for more information.

