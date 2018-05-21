Spring Rebound Helps Stronger Used Vehicle Pricing, J.D. Power Finds

Used Vehicle Price Index Increased

Index bumped up 1 point to 117.1

New Vehicle Daily Sales Rate Increased

DSR rose 2.9%, new vehicle SAAR reached 17.07M

Incentive Spending Increased

Incentives grew for 37th straight month

David Paris, executive analyst at J.D. Power Valuation Services said, "April's performance was definitely not the norm. In fact, it was the best performance we've seen in April since 2011."

Paris went on to say, "That all said, we've observed the development of a trend that began four years ago in 2014. It seems that prices have been stronger year-over-year for the April period. The performance can be attributed to an extended spring rebound in used vehicle prices that we traditionally see during the first quarter of the year."

