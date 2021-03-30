Spring savings surprise: Vrbo and Affirm partner to provide zero-interest financing for future vacations booked now through April 11

For a limited time, qualified travelers now have access to 0% APR financing when booking a vacation home through Vrbo and paying with Affirm. This offer is available for bookings made today through April 11 and means no-interest payments for Vrbo properties paid with Affirm. Families that choose to pay with Affirm can split the total cost of their booking into monthly payments without hidden or late fees.

Vrbo® and Affirm announced a collaboration so that travelers can book now and pay later for vacation homes.

Vrbo data shows that over 80% of families already have travel plans for 2021, and they are booking summer vacation homes earlier than ever. This booking frenzy means many vacation homes in popular destinations are booking up quickly. With this new offer, families can find and book their perfect vacation home now for any time in the future and, for the first time, pay in installments with no interest.

"Vrbo has been connecting families with vacation homes for over 25 years, and we can now provide even more value to our customers by being the only vacation rental platform to offer payments over time with Affirm. This benefit enables families to plan and book future vacations now and pay for them later," said Mike Sutter, vice president of product management at Vrbo. "The 0% financing offer comes in celebration of spring and of all the families eager to reconnect with loved ones after spending a year apart."

"Travelers increasingly look for payment flexibility when booking travel plans. In fact, a recent Affirm survey revealed 54% of consumers are interested in using a buy now, pay later solution this year," said Silvija Martincevic, Affirm's Chief Commercial Officer. "Whether booking a road trip or a big family excursion on Vrbo, travelers can now choose Affirm to pay at their own pace with no hidden fees or confusing fine print."

Affirm is currently available on select Vrbo properties, identified during check-out by a badge with the Affirm logo. Click here to search for Vrbo properties that offer Affirm.

Before booking, families should check for travel advisories and restrictions in their vacation destination and always follow health and safety guidance from health officials and local authorities. Visit this help article for more resources and information.

About Affirm

Affirm is purpose-built from the ground up to provide consumers and merchants with honest financial products and services that improve their lives. We are revolutionizing the financial industry to be more accountable and accessible while growing a network that is beneficial for consumers and merchants. Affirm provides more than 6.2 million U.S. and Canadian consumers a better alternative to traditional credit cards, giving them the flexibility to buy now and pay over time at virtually any store. Unlike payment options that have late fees, compounding interest and unexpected costs, Affirm shows customers up front exactly what they'll pay — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm partners with over 7,900 merchants in the U.S., helping them grow sales and access new consumers. Our merchants include brands like Walmart, Peloton, Oscar de la Renta, Audi, and Expedia, and span verticals including home and lifestyle, travel, personal fitness, electronics, apparel and beauty, auto, and more. Payment options through Affirm are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders.



About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together. Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com.

