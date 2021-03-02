Spring Sprang Early This Year: Josh Cellars Launches New Prosecco Rosé

Josh Cellars is among the first to market with Italy's newest approved sparkling varietal: Prosecco Rosé.

Josh Cellars Prosecco Rosé has scents of fresh wild berry and blackberry, complemented by a refreshing acidity and effervescence. It is light bodied, pairing perfectly with seafood, cured meats, cheeses and classic brunch dishes like eggs Benedict.

Until last year, Prosecco Rosé was neither permitted nor even possible. Prosecco production is tightly controlled by Italian wine officials to ensure superior quality, making it similar to wines of the Champagne region. To clearly differentiate Prosecco Rosé from other bubbly selections, winemakers must follow specific guidelines related to sourcing and production.

All Prosecco is made in a specific region of northern Italy, with at least 85% Glera grapes. While many Americans may not recognize the name, Glera's wine roots go back to the Roman Empire. Notably, Glera ripens later than some other grapes, providing a higher acidity ideal in sparkling wine.

Previously, Italy permitted winemakers to blend only white grapes to produce Prosecco. Last year, Italian wine officials changed the rules, allowing for up to 15% Pinot Noir, a red grape. Pinot Noir enables the production of outstanding sparkling wines and it is often used in some of the best white and rosé Champagnes.

"Prosecco Rosé is like a perfect marriage," says Daniele Pozzi, a fourth-generation Italian winemaker. "Pinot Noir grapes bring warmth and depth to the relationship, making Prosecco even better in many ways." In addition to flavor, Pinot Noir provides Prosecco Rosé its beautiful pink color.

Josh Cellars previously partnered with Pozzi on Josh Cellars Prosecco winemaking, which launched in 2019. In just a little more than a year, Josh Cellars Prosecco is now the fastest-growing and fourth-most-popular Prosecco in the United States. The Pozzi family now makes Josh Cellars Prosecco Rosé as well.

Josh Cellars Prosecco Rosé (MSRP $14.99) can be purchased directly at JoshCellars.com and through retailers nationwide.

About Josh Cellars

Josh Cellars was founded by Joseph Carr, a sommelier and vintner. Josh Cellars offers bold, complex and approachable wines for drinking with family and friends. Sourced from vineyards across California, Josh Cellars offers 11 varieties, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Rosé, Legacy Red Blend, Pinot Gris, Prosecco, Prosecco Rosé and Pinot Grigio. Josh Cellars also has a tier of premium wines called "Reserve," with longer oak maturation. Wines in the Reserve collection include North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast Chardonnay and Bourbon Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon. Josh Cellars wines are available at retailers nationwide: www.joshcellars.com

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill's son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus, two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry.

The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ], [ yellow tail ] Bubbles; California: Bellacosa; Girard Winery, Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, Layer Cake; The Calling; France: Andre Lurton, Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka and Gray Whale Gin. www.deutschfamily.com

SOURCE Josh Cellars

Related Links

http://www.deutschfamily.com

