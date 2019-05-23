Spring Training: Potty Edition - Empowering Your Child Starts at the Seat

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There comes a point in every parent's life where the thought of never having to change a diaper again powers them through the day. Potty training is hands-down, or in this case, pants-down, one of the messiest, most difficult, yet quintessential aspects of parenthood. Mastering toilet independence is a major life milestone and the process is often physically and emotionally challenging for both the child and the parent.

Mayfair's® new Little2Big™ Built-In Potty Seat™ allows parents to flush their bathroom worries down the toilet with its proprietary, easy-to-install combination seat technology designed to accommodate both adults and children with the flip of a lid. Parents will never have to empty a separate potty seat again due to the seat's ability to be used on the toilet. The easily removable Built-In Potty Seat takes the stress out of cleaning with its unique two-in-one design combining the adult and child toilet seats.

Little2Big enables toddlers to conduct their business with confidence, knowing the seat is secure and specially-sized to hold them. Parents can sit back and relax trusting Mayfair's innovative STA-TITE® Seat Fastening System™ Never Loosens™, staying firmly attached the toilet. The Whisper∙Close® no-slam design provides additional unparalleled safety and improves everyday use by eliminating pinched fingers and slamming.

"Our Little2Big seats provide stress-free built-in support to simplify the potty-training process for both parents and toddlers," said Melissa Glancey, vice president market development. "This innovation makes everyday lives easier by minimizing exposure to harmful contaminants and saving time, all to empower your little to become more independent."

Little2Big eliminates clutter and creates a stylish look and feel that complements bathrooms with its slim and contemporary shape. The solid plastic child seat can be easily removed once outgrown and resists chips, wear and stains.

All Little2Big Built-In Potty Seats are made in the USA with earth-friendly materials and processes and available in white at little2bigtoiletseats.com for $28.99 (Round)/ $33.99 (Elongated). The seats are also backed by a One Year Limited Warranty.

For more information, please visit little2bigtoiletseats.com.

About Mayfair

Mayfair® is a division of Bemis Manufacturing Company®, headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin. Bemis is a major North American molder of diverse captive and custom plastic products, using engineering-grade thermoplastics and commodity resins. As a proprietary molder, Bemis is the world's largest manufacturer of toilet seats. As a custom molder, Bemis is among North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic injection-molded and compression-molded components. The company serves a host of Fortune 500 firms in consumer and industrial markets throughout North, Central and South Americas, and globally in Europe, Africa and the Far East. Bemis has more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

