Spring Yield Boost: HTX Earn Launches VIP Flexible, Offering Up to 9% APY on USDT and Limited-Time APY Increase for LIT and TRUMP

PANAMA CITY, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing demand for stable yields and efficient liquidity amidst market fluctuations, HTX is elevating its Earn product lineup by launching the new VIP Flexible product, tailored for high-net-worth individuals. To celebrate this launch, the platform offers up to 9% APY on USDT for the new users of the product. The latest upgrade also features limited-time yield boosts for LIT and TRUMP Flexible, providing a tiered, high-liquidity strategy to help global users navigate market volatility.

For more information: https://www.htx.com/support/105029158924744

Redefining Premium Yield Products: VIP Flexible USDT with Up to 9% APY



In today's global financial markets, identifying stable, high-yield liquidity tools has become a core priority for investors. HTX Earn's new VIP Flexible product sets a new industry benchmark. Exclusively available to Prime 5 and above users, the inaugural USDT offering provides up to 9% APY, a rate that significantly outpaces the yields typically found in standard flexible products.

Returns are closely tied to users' Prime levels. The higher the level, the greater both the yield and the subscription quota. Compared to the sub-1% yields typically seen in competing flexible products, HTX ensures that its most active users receive a premium, high-liquidity passive income tool that maximizes every dollar of idle capital, through custom plans and exclusive subsidies.

From a product experience perspective, VIP Flexible offers the perfect synergy of high yield and total liquidity. Unlike traditional models, returns are calculated using an hourly compounding mechanism, ensuring that every dollar works harder for users around the clock. With no lock-up periods, both subscriptions and redemptions remain fully flexible. To further simplify wealth management, the "Auto-Subscribe" feature acts as a built-in optimizer for idle capital. When enabled, the system prioritizes allocations into VIP Flexible. Once individual caps are reached, any remaining funds are seamlessly transferred into standard Flexible products.

High-Yield Opportunities: LIT and TRUMP Promotions with Up to 12% APY

In addition to the custom offerings, HTX Earn has rolled out limited-time yield boosts for LIT and TRUMP, available to all users. Effective March 24 at 07:00 (UTC), the LIT Flexible product has undergone a major rate hike, with its APY increased to 12%. Simultaneously, spanning from March 17 at 09:00 (UTC) to April 17 at 16:00 (UTC), TRUMP yields have demonstrated a fourfold increase to 8%.

These promotions are designed with broad accessibility in mind, covering subscription ranges from 0 to 100 million LIT and from 0.1 up to nearly 200 million TRUMP, accommodating a wide spectrum of user portfolios. Participation is seamless. Users can subscribe and immediately benefit from boosted yields without complex requirements. Like other Flexible products, redemptions are available at any time, with interest accruing from the next hour and distributed on a compounding basis. For users holding LIT or TRUMP and seeking short-term yield opportunities, these campaigns offer compelling upside with liquidity.

Both promotions are now live on the HTX app and website. Users can simply navigate to the Earn section to activate their yield strategies with a single click.

HTX Earn: Building a User-Centric, Tiered Yield Ecosystem

From the VIP Flexible product to promotional yield campaigns, HTX is accelerating the development of a multi-layered, differentiated yield ecosystem. On one hand, VIP Flexible strengthens services for high-net-worth users, enhancing capital retention and long-term engagement; on the other, promotional campaigns for assets like LIT and TRUMP stimulate broader participation and improve overall capital efficiency across the platform.

This dual approach, combining premium customization with inclusive incentives, ensures that users across different risk profiles and capital scales can access suitable yield solutions. At its core, HTX Earn remains firmly user-centric: wherever user demand emerges, yield opportunities follow. Looking ahead, HTX will remain dedicated to product innovation and user experience optimization, offering a wider array of earning solutions that balance high-yield advantages with superior liquidity.

As crypto markets continue to evolve, choosing a platform that offers stability, high returns, and high liquidity is becoming essential. Through continuous product innovation and experience optimization, HTX is positioning itself as a professional gateway to sustainable, high-quality yield, helping users navigate volatility while unlocking long-term wealth growth.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

SOURCE HTX