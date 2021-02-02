springbig Acquires BudTender, Leading Cannabis Customer Experience and Retention Platform

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- springbig, a leading provider in cannabis loyalty marketing and communications technology, today announced its acquisition of BudTender, a sophisticated Canadian-based customer experience platform. The deal will create the most in-depth marketing, loyalty, and retention platform for cannabis dispensaries and brands.

springbig's acquisition leverages the company's industry-leading text message marketing and loyalty platform while showcasing BudTender's immensely successful customer feedback and reputation management technology. BudTender will seamlessly integrate into springbig's platform, allowing cannabis retailers and brands to conveniently access BudTender's customizable customer surveys, weekly reports, its AI-powered feedback platform, 24/7 customer support and track KPIs in real-time through its intuitive dashboard. In 2020, BudTender experienced 800% year-over-year store growth and 1200% year-over-year revenue growth, making it one of the fastest-growing canna-tech companies.

Through this acquisition, BudTender will add over 200 clients to springbig's existing customer base, increasing springbig's market share to over 1,900 retail partners across the U.S. and Canada. In order to amplify customer reach and awareness across North America, springbig and BudTender will both leverage its extensive network of U.S. and Canadian clients to rapidly expand and scale the new platform.

"BudTender has been a dominant force in the Canadian canna-tech space; the company's vision and platform effortlessly complements springbig's ongoing commitment to enhancing the cannabis retail and loyalty experience," said Jeffrey Harris, Founder and CEO of springbig. "As the legal industry becomes increasingly sophisticated, brands and retailers will need to deploy more comprehensive customer retention and satisfaction solutions in order to stay competitive."

"This acquisition will not only be a boon to cannabis retailers across North America but also enrich millions of consumer experiences," said Jake Crow, CEO of BudTender. "This will undoubtedly create a more modern cannabis industry, and we are thrilled to officially join forces with springbig.

For more information about BudTender, a springbig company, or to request a demo, please visit https://www.springbig.com/trybudtender .

About springbig

springbig is the leading provider in customer-loyalty and communications solutions for dispensaries and cannabis retailers. Founded in 2017, springbig offers state of the art CRM programs that capture key customer data and seamlessly integrates with existing dispensary POS systems. The platform also develops custom cannabis loyalty software embedded with advanced marketing tools to retain customers and sends targeted and personalized SMS campaigns based on customer interest with a 99% open rate. springbig is helping dispensaries & cannabis retailers keep their clientele connected and engaged while allowing the store owners to track their inevitable success and ROI in real-time.

About BudTender, a springbig Company

Founded in 2017, BudTender offers retailers an automated process to collect customer feedback and boost their online reputation. The platform allows retailers to automatically survey customers post-purchase, track and analyze feedback, and take action to deliver unbeatable experiences. From initial online search to in-store purchase, dispensaries can easily track the entire customer experience through BudTender's leading-edge solutions. BudTender is the platform of choice for over 200 retailers in nine U.S. states and Canada.

