springbig Announces Point of Sale & Text Marketing Platform Integration With POSaBIT

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- springbig , the leading provider in cannabis text message marketing, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs, announced today its latest integration with POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure and inventory management in the cannabis industry. This deep, two-way integration will provide frictionless retail experience for a dispensary's team and customers by offering a streamlined loyalty ecosystem, enhanced text and push notification marketing capabilities, and ease of use for the customer and budtender at the point of sale.

Through this partnership, POSaBIT clients can leverage critical engagement tools created by springbig, including integrated loyalty rewards that can be received and redeemed directly from the POS, eCommerce platforms, and a consumer mobile app. Plus convenient and compliant options for onboarding new loyalty members, and enhanced SMS/MMS marketing capabilities such as data-driven segmentation and automated behavioral messaging.

"springbig's latest integration with POSaBIT reinforces our underlying mission to build deeper connections between consumers and retailers through our suite of loyalty and marketing solutions," said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. "POSaBIT has done a tremendous job of helping dispensaries grow in this competitive space, and we look forward to working with Ryan and his team to create a truly modern cannabis retail environment."

"We are beyond pleased to have forged a partnership with springbig, a company we greatly respect, to create a best-in-class product for dispensaries across the country," said Ryan Hamlin, CEO and Co-founder of POSaBIT. "Through this integration, our merchants will now have the tools to deliver unparalleled retail experiences through springbig's incredible platform."

Springbig and POSaBIT will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, July 28th at 11:00 am PST to demonstrate the benefits of the new integration to cannabis retailers and their customers. Register now: https://bit.ly/3BLHu5I

Get a head start and download the integration datasheet here: https://bit.ly/3rw5lBu

About springbig

springbig is a leading provider in customer-loyalty and text message communications solutions for cannabis retailers and cannabis brands. Founded in 2017, springbig offers a single source of truth CRM that becomes the database of record for your in-store and online customers that captures key purchasing and behavioral data and seamlessly integrates with existing dispensary POS and eCommerce systems. The platform also develops custom cannabis loyalty software embedded with advanced marketing tools to retain customers and sends targeted automated and personalized SMS campaigns based on customer preferences and purchasing behavior with a 99% open rate. springbig is helping cannabis retailers and brands keep their clientele connected and engaged while allowing the store owners and major cannabis brands track their inevitable success and ROI in real-time.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT's unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com .

