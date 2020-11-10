springbig Becomes First HIPAA-Certified Cannabis Marketing Software Company

springbig's certification confirms that the company's platform complies with HIPAA and HITECH safeguards, including organizational, administrative, physical, technical and breach safeguards. Retailers who use springbig's suite of marketing services can ensure the privacy and confidentiality of their medical patients' consumer data.

"We are proud to be the only marketing platform in the industry to provide legal retailers with the necessary solutions to serve their patients in a compliant and efficient way," said Jeffrey Harris, Founder and CEO of springbig. "Medical cannabis has become an increasingly popular alternative to conventional pharmaceuticals in the past few years, and securing this HIPAA certification will allow the industry as a whole to gain legitimacy and mainstream acceptance."

Under federal regulations, springbig will renew its HIPAA certification on an annual basis. Retailers interested in learning more about springbig's AT-C 105 & 205 report can reach out to Mark Horbal at [email protected] .

About springbig

springbig is the leading provider in customer-loyalty and communications solutions for dispensaries and cannabis retailers. Founded in 2017, springbig offers state of the art CRM programs that capture key customer data and seamlessly integrates with existing dispensary POS systems. The platform also develops custom cannabis loyalty software embedded with advanced marketing tools to retain customers and sends targeted and personalized SMS campaigns based on customer interest with a 99% open rate. springbig is helping dispensaries & cannabis retailers keep their clientele connected and engaged while allowing the store owners to track their inevitable success and ROI in real-time.

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is one of a limited number of solution providers that can offer a consolidated approach to information technology and information security audits. A-LIGN is a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, Accredited ISO 27001 Certification Body, Accredited FedRAMP 3PAO and licensed CPA firm. With the ability to work with small businesses to the largest of enterprises, A-LIGN leverages its industry expertise to guide organizations towards security, compliance and privacy services that will enhance their information security to prevent cyber threats, and reduce risk, turning their security into a competitive edge. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

