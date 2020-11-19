Springbig Celebrates 25 Million Customer Milestone

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- springbig , a leading provider in cannabis loyalty marketing and communications technology, today announced it has reached over 25 million customers nationwide through its dispensary marketing platform - that's about 65% of the estimated 38.4 million cannabis users in the U.S.

The new milestone comes on the heels of springbig being ranked No. 99 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. In mid-October of last year, springbig announced reaching the 10 million consumer mark. The latest high-water number is a testimony to the company's extraordinary growth, and with the addition of new markets and products, springbig's employee ranks have climbed to over 100 for the first time in the history of the company.

Springbig's full service suite of dispensary marketing tools is currently being used by over 1,500 dispensaries in 33 states, including Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, as well as four Canadian provinces and Jamaica. In addition to their preeminent text messaging, loyalty marketing and comprehensive real-time analytics services, the company recently developed a service that allows brands to partner with retailers and directly market to consumers in a compliant manner. springbig Brands is the first platform in the cannabis industry that sends brand advertisements to active dispensary customers through text message marketing channels.

Text message marketing has been used since the beginning of the legalization movement and is still considered one of the most reliable forms of consumer engagement, with studies showing that 99% of text messages are viewed within 4 minutes of being delivered. Points and spending based rewards programs are directly correlated with increased foot traffic and average basket size. In fact, Headset, a cannabis analytics firm, found that dispensary loyalty customers spend 35% more than the average consumer.

"Loyal customers are the cornerstone of successful retail businesses, and they should be rewarded," said Jeffrey Harris, Founder and CEO of springbig. "We're proud to help stores and brands reach their most valuable consumers. We look forward to growing our platform as the legal cannabis industry grows."

About springbig

springbig is the leading provider in customer-loyalty and communications solutions for dispensaries and cannabis retailers. Founded in 2017, springbig offers state of the art CRM programs that capture key customer data and seamlessly integrates with existing dispensary POS systems. The platform also develops custom cannabis loyalty software embedded with advanced marketing tools to retain customers and sends targeted and personalized SMS campaigns based on customer interest with a 99% open rate. springbig is helping dispensaries & cannabis retailers keep their clientele connected and engaged while allowing the store owners to track their inevitable success and ROI in real-time.

