springbig Launches re:source, a Comprehensive Cannabis Retail, Loyalty and Digital Communications Platform on Apple and Google Play App Stores

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- springbig, the leading provider in cannabis text message marketing, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs, today launched re:source - digital connection, the company's first mobile app that consolidates consumers' dispensary communications, shopping carts, store promotions and loyalty rewards in one seamless platform.

re:source is one of several cannabis-related apps to launch on Apple's App Store in the past month after the company amended its restrictions on in-app sales from licensed and legal cannabis dispensaries in June.

Through re:source, consumers can directly shop springbig-powered dispensary menus via their respective loyalty accounts. The app's rewards and offers pages enable customers to conveniently see all redeemable points and available promotions at each retailer. Cannabis shoppers can save their contact information, product preferences and interests to their re:source profile page, which allows retailers to send personalized promotions and recommendations. Customers can also use their re:source profile, which contains a unique QR code, to check out in-store and accumulate more loyalty points.

Dispensaries that utilize re:source have the ability to create multi-tiered loyalty programs that reward customers for higher spend and visit rates. Additionally, retailers can send secure messages through push notifications about product launches, promotions and store updates to customers through the app's message center. For an added cost, springbig can also develop a customized interface for dispensaries that wish to offer loyalty apps that exclusively cater to their programs and services.

"Re:source represents springbig's underlying goal of removing friction and fostering genuine connections between cannabis dispensaries, brands and consumers," said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. "Apps like re:source will usher in the next iteration of digital retail in the cannabis space and enable regulated businesses to deliver truly modern shopping and loyalty experiences."

springbig is a leading provider in customer-loyalty and text message communications solutions for cannabis retailers and cannabis brands. Founded in 2017, springbig offers a single source of truth CRM that becomes the database of record for your in-store and online customers that captures key purchasing and behavioral data and seamlessly integrates with existing dispensary POS and eCommerce systems. The platform also develops custom cannabis loyalty software embedded with advanced marketing tools to retain customers and sends targeted automated and personalized SMS campaigns based on customer preferences and purchasing behavior with a 99% open rate. springbig is helping cannabis retailers and brands keep their clientele connected and engaged while allowing the store owners and major cannabis brands track their inevitable success and ROI in real-time.

