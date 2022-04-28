springbig Partners With Tymber to Launch Fully Integrated Loyalty Rewards Feature

Partnership will drive customer engagement and facilitate modern cannabis retail experiences

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- springbig (the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today introduced its loyalty integration platform with Tymber , the industry's most trusted e-commerce platform for digital growth. Retailers using Tymber and springbig can allow customers to opt into springbig-powered loyalty rewards and SMS marketing programs. Over time, shoppers can accrue points and directly redeem rewards through the Company's website and Tymber's mobile apps.

Through this frictionless, streamlined and conversion-focused integration, cannabis retailers can maintain a competitive advantage and break their dependence on third-party marketplaces by offering elevated consumer experiences on their own website and mobile app. Retailers that utilize this integration will also have increased ownership over their marketing channels and e-commerce data which will drive sales and customer acquisition initiatives.

"Tymber's commitment to helping cannabis businesses grow through valuable customer relationships aligns with our mission to help brands and dispensaries retain loyal customers and build new inroads within the industry," said Jeffrey Harris, Founder and CEO of springbig. "I am confident that our latest integration will benefit all industry stakeholders as the cannabis retail sector becomes increasingly digital."

"We are very excited to announce this integration and partnership with springbig," said Scott Roehrick, Co-Founder and CEO of Tymber. "From our inception, we have worked tirelessly to help dispensaries establish direct and meaningful customer relationships. This integration furthers that goal by removing unnecessary friction points for both customers and retailers. Ultimately, this results in higher conversions, revenue and operational efficiency. Above all else, it produces happier staff and customers."

To learn more about this integration, retailers can watch this webinar , co-hosted by springbig and Tymber, For more information regarding springbig's latest integration efforts, please visit https://springbig.com/.

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as email, customer feedback system and loyalty programs to support retailers' and brands' customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig's reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. On November 9, 2021, springbig announced that it entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TCAC) ("TCAC"), subject to closing conditions and shareholder and regulatory approvals.

About Tymber

Tymber, the industry's most trusted platform for digital growth, enables dispensaries to attract, convert and retain their own customers with their own website and mobile apps. Their mission is to empower retailers to break their dependence on embedded menus and 3rd party marketplaces with a recognizable brand, frictionless shopping experience and ownership over their customers, marketing channels and e-commerce data. For more information, visit https://www.tymber.io/

SOURCE springbig