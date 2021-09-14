springbig Ranks No. 1 on South Florida Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies List

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- springbig , the leading provider in cannabis text message marketing, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs, today announced it has been named the fastest-growing private company by the South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ). The annual list represents 25 companies generating under $25 million in revenue in counties spanning Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. Company rankings were determined by two-year revenue growth, and springbig's 1,235.05% growth rate was more than 200% greater than the other SFBJ honorees.

springbig was a first-mover in the cannabis loyalty and marketing space, recognizing a distinct need for compliant, trackable and effective cannabis marketing services in 2017. Over the past two years, springbig prioritized business growth initiatives to increase retail integrations, create effective and user-friendly marketing solutions and identify unique approaches to improve customer feedback across the North American cannabis market. The company was also recently recognized by the national Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row, ranking 69th overall, and was named as the third-fastest growing private company by Inc. 5000 Florida.

"Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud to say that springbig's earnings, market share and services have grown tremendously over the past year and a half," said Jeffrey Harris, Founder and CEO of springbig. "With a base of over 21 million users and partnerships with more than 1,400 cannabis retailers driving our rapid growth, we are honored to have earned our place as the fastest-growing company in the region we call home."

South Florida's fastest-growing companies included both returning companies and first-time winners, each finding that serving the core fundamentals and values of a business can drive success even through crisis. The honorees were celebrated at an August 26th countdown event in Davie, Florida.

About springbig

springbig is a leading provider in customer-loyalty and text message communications solutions for cannabis retailers and cannabis brands. Founded in 2017, springbig offers a single source of truth CRM that becomes the database of record for your in-store and online customers that captures key purchasing and behavioral data and seamlessly integrates with existing dispensary POS and eCommerce systems. The platform also develops custom cannabis loyalty software embedded with advanced marketing tools to retain customers and sends targeted automated and personalized SMS campaigns based on customer preferences and purchasing behavior with a 99% open rate. springbig is helping cannabis retailers and brands keep their clientele connected and engaged while allowing the store owners and major cannabis brands track their inevitable success and ROI in real-time.

