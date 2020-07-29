springbig's Loyalty Platform Integrated with BioTrack's Point of Sale System

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- springbig , a leading provider in cannabis CRM and loyalty marketing technology, today announced it will be integrating its loyalty platform with Helix Biotrack , (OTCQB: HLIX ) the industry's leading provider of seed-to-sale software. The enhanced integration will allow clients on BioTrack's point-of-sale system to seamlessly consolidate sales data and target certain segments of their customer base with customizable discounts and rewards that are tracked directly in the POS.

springbig is one of the largest loyalty platforms in the industry, having powered over 230,000 campaigns through over 340 million text messages. Through the partnership, BioTrack clients can drill down and target specific segments with customizable discounts and rewards delivered via SMS text messages. For instance, retailers can build campaigns based on a customer's purchase history or interests. They can also target several demographic features, such as birthday, gender, zip and much more.

Loyalty programs have become a mainstay of retail over the past few years. Retailers of all sizes use points-based and visit-based loyalty programs to encourage repeat shopping behavior and boost profits. According to customer data aggregated by springbig's full service suite of dispensary marketing tools, customers with loyalty memberships accounted for almost 94% of all dispensary purchases.

"The most powerful way to grow revenue is for retailers to build and retain a loyal customer base," said Jeffrey Harris, Founder and CEO of springbig. "We're excited to partner with BioTrack to offer their clients the ability to leverage their POS data to seamlessly create the highly-personalized experiences that customers crave."

"springbig is a critical component for dispensary operations, especially in a COVID world, helping dispensaries manage customer loyalty campaigns and drive sales," said Dr. Moe Afaneh, COO of BioTrack. "The enhanced integration now provides a fully streamlined workflow that allows Biotrack users to leverage our industry-leading software to effectively engage customers and drive their bottom line all in one system."

About springbig

springbig is the leading provider in customer-loyalty and communications solutions for dispensaries and cannabis retailers. Founded in 2017, springbig offers state of the art CRM programs that capture key customer data and seamlessly integrates with existing dispensary POS systems. The platform also develops custom cannabis loyalty software embedded with advanced marketing tools to retain customers and sends targeted and personalized SMS campaigns based customer interest with a 99% open rate. springbig is helping dispensaries & cannabis retailers keep their clientele connected and engaged while allowing the store owners to track their inevitable success and ROI in real-time.

About Helix Technologies, Inc.

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is the leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix Technologies provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. While Helix provides services to the Cannabis and Hemp Industries, the Company does not deal directly with the plant or any derivative products. Helix Technologies' products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 38 states and 8 countries and has processed over $20 billion in cannabis sales. For more information on Helix Technologies and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtechnologies.com . and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn . Sign up for the CannaPulse Newsletter for legislative changes, software updates and more.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix Technologies assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE springbig

Related Links

https://www.springbig.com

