Springboard Hospitality Expands Florida Presence, Welcoming The Neptune Resort in Fort Myers Beach in Partnership with Continental Hospitality Group

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Springboard Hospitality, a leading hospitality management company with 38 independent and branded properties throughout the U.S., today announced the addition of The Neptune Resort in Fort Myers Beach, Florida to its growing portfolio. With Springboard Hospitality's industry-leading hotel management platform, The Neptune Resort will continue to thrive as a beach sanctuary on the Gulf Coast.

"We are excited to welcome The Neptune Resort to Springboard Hospitality," said Ben Rafter, Chief Executive Officer. "This news continues an exciting portfolio expansion in 2021 where we have strategically increased our presence in Florida and beach destinations, while continuing to leverage our expertise in managing independent hotels."

A vacation favorite for over 40 years, The Neptune Resort sits directly on the white sand beaches of Fort Myers Beach, Florida with 71 suites, two heated pools and spectacular sunsets. A gateway to the sportsman's paradise of West Florida, the resort is 30 minutes from Southwest Florida International Airport and near world-class golfing, fishing, and MLB spring training. Suites start in season at $250/night.

The Neptune Resort joins Springboard Hospitality through a partnership between Continental Hospitality Group and Springboard Investment Advisors, the recently established investing and advisory affiliate of Springboard Hospitality.

"We are excited to acquire The Neptune Resort with Springboard Hospitality. Our collective team brings deep experience and an entrepreneurial approach that will continue the success of the resort," said Adam Valente, President of Continental Hospitality Group.

The closing of The Neptune Resort acquisition marks the culmination of a successful first year of operation for Springboard Investment Advisors, which advised on investments in Jackson, Wyoming, Denver, Colorado, Kona, Hawaii and Maui, Hawaii. The firm offers vertically integrated hotel advisory services, including institutional-quality acquisitions support, development, asset management, receivership, and capital solutions for stakeholders.

"Springboard Investment Advisors was established to support financial stakeholders in the hotel industry," said Sean Williams, Managing Partner. "Our experienced team assists hotel investors, lenders and developers with creative solutions for the lodging industry and continues to seek investment and advisory opportunities."

With over 30 years of hotel management experience, Springboard Hospitality and its new affiliate, Springboard Investment Advisors, is an industry leading independent lifestyle hotel group.

Contact:

Laura Notaro

310-855-4362

[email protected]

SOURCE Springboard Hospitality