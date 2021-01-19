Springboard Hospitality Expands Portfolio With The Addition Of Two Hotels In Honolulu and Kauai

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Springboard Hospitality, a leading hospitality management company based in Hawaii and Los Angeles, with more than 35 independent and branded properties throughout the U.S., today announced two more hotels joining its portfolio, Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites in Honolulu, Hawaii; and Kauai Beach Resort on the island of Kauai, Hawaii. Springboard Hospitality is uniquely positioned to manage the two independent hotels through its dynamic management services and innovative technology solutions, including the Hospitality Intelligence (H.I.) platform, which provides customizable technology platforms optimized for each property.

"We are thrilled to welcome these two exciting hotels to the Springboard Hospitality family as we continue to grow our presence in Hawaii," said Chief Executive Officer Ben Rafter. "As we look toward the rebound of the tourism industry, Springboard is uniquely poised to fill a void for management solutions with a technology first approach, and we are excited for the year ahead as we continue to strategically grow our portfolio in key gateway cities and leisure destinations like Hawaii."

Located in the heart of the Garden Isle, Kauai Beach Resort is an oceanfront sanctuary at the crossroads of the island's northern, eastern and southern edges. With multiple oceanfront pools including a sand pool, waterslides and restaurants, the resort effortlessly welcomes guests to enjoy the lush and stunning beauty Kauai is renowned from its central location on the island.

Living like a local in Honolulu has never been easier at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites. Across the street from the new International Marketplace and located just a block and a half from Waikiki Beach, Ohia is in the heart of the best shopping and restaurants of Waikiki. Offering oversized, apartment-style accommodations, most with full kitchens, Ohia boasts a location that makes it easy to step out the door and instantly feel the energy of Waikiki.

Each property in the Springboard Hospitality portfolio is able to leverage a best-in-class suite of tools through the Hospitality Intelligence (H.I.) platform, combined with industry-leading talent, to deliver streamlined operations, personalized guest experiences and maximized revenues. Springboard Hospitality's hotels and resorts benefit from H.I. with smarter, more efficient and profitable concepts that provide a defensible competitive advantage.

Despite the pandemic, Springboard Hospitality has strengthened its corporate team while realizing continued growth in 2020 and now into 2021, with a laser focused approach and eye toward some of the country's most iconic cities and destinations. With a tenured and experienced team at the ready, Springboard is poised to help properties that may be experiencing distress. The team specializes in creating lifestyle hotels with experience across a multitude of services including accounting, revenue management, sales, marketing, food and beverage, human resources and new hotel development.

About Springboard Hospitality

For more than 30 years, Springboard Hospitality, previously known as OLS Hotels & Resorts, has transformed people, properties and communities as a leader in the hospitality industry managing and developing innovative boutique and branded properties throughout the U.S. With dual offices in Honolulu and Los Angeles, Springboard operates more than 35 properties across 11 states. Led by technology entrepreneur Ben Rafter, Springboard specializes in using analytics and technology with its Hospitality Intelligence (H.I.) to ensure properties are optimizing return on investment. The company offers a full spectrum of hotel services with expertise in creative management, marketing, sales, revenue management, food and beverage and more. The Springboard Hospitality team is committed to going above and beyond with high-touch, personalized service in every aspect of its operations, from its interactions with guests to its relationships with owners.

