Springboard Partners with Women Who Code to Launch Joint Scholarship, Content, and Recruitment Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Springboard, the pioneer of mentor-led online learning, today announced a partnership with Women Who Code, an international nonprofit dedicated to empowering women in technology, to introduce the Springboard/Women Who Code scholarship program. Ten scholarships worth $1,000 each will be awarded to women looking to enroll in Springboard's mentor-guided online courses in software engineering, data science, and machine learning.

Springboard's cutting-edge programs match students with mentors and industry experts working at some of tech's biggest employers, including Apple, Google, Uber, and Salesforce. Each curriculum is specifically designed to meet the current demands of the industry, including up-to-date tools and programs, and career-related coursework. Students apply these concepts in a hands-on, end-to-end manner that mirrors a professional environment. Springboard data science and coding graduates have landed jobs at Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Amazon, Dell, and Reddit.

"We founded Springboard with the goal of providing access to high-quality, specialized training so people from all walks of life can broaden their skills, increase their earning potential, and transition into highly sought-after jobs," said Parul Gupta, Springboard's co-founder. "When I began my career at IBM Research, I had very few female role models or mentors. With this partnership, Springboard and Women Who Code aim to increase female representation in technology."

In addition to the scholarships, the year-long partnership includes co-branded recruiting initiatives to introduce more women to data science and software engineering careers. Springboard mentors will also be available at upcoming Women Who Code events, where prospective applicants can learn more about the scholarships and other partnership initiatives.

"Women make up 47% of all employed adults in the U.S., but they hold only 25% of computer science roles," said Alaina Percival, CEO at Women Who Code. "We envision a world where diverse women are proportionally representative as engineers and tech leaders. Together with Springboard, we're providing access to education, career resources, and opportunities for women to improve gender diversity, representation, and equity in the technology workforce."

About Springboard

Springboard is on a mission to transform one million lives through education by 2030. More than 20,000 students across 100+ countries have used Springboard to advance their careers. Springboard believes that each student is unique, and needs a learning experience designed to fit their life's pace, supported by advisors and mentors. Graduates have landed jobs with employers like Microsoft, Facebook, and Boeing. Springboard has also trained corporate teams at Visa, Gusto, and The North Face. Springboard is a 2020 Inc. 5000 company based in San Francisco and is backed by leading venture capital firms including Telstra Ventures, Vulcan Capital, SJF Ventures, Reach Capital, Pearson Ventures, International Finance Corp., Costanoa Ventures, Learn Capital, and Blue Fog Capital.

About Women Who Code

Women Who Code (WWCode) is an international nonprofit dedicated to inspiring women to excel in technology careers. WWCode is building a world where diverse women are better represented as engineers and leaders.. The organization has executed more than 14,000 free events around the world, garnered a membership exceeding 250,000, and has a presence in 122 countries. Help empower even more women to advance in tech with the training and community they need to succeed by supporting WWCode. Learn more at womenwhocode.com.

