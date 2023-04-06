Springboard Wine Company Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

PETALUMA, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Springboard Wine Company, a business specializing in wholesale representation of quality driven wine and spirits producers from around the world, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise Council - Pacific, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Sybil Ajay Sanford and Elizabeth Corsini

We realize the success of being a women-owned business goes well beyond representing family-owned Distilleries and Wineries. We all need to do more. Supporting organizations that share our values and represent causes we believe are important and worthy is a part of doing more. The WBENC is dedicated to promoting and celebrating the hard work of women everywhere, and we felt compelled to add our voice and participate in their efforts.

-Elizabeth Corsini, Co-Owner/President

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Enterprise Council is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

To learn more about Springboard Wine Company, please visit www.springboardwine.com.

About Springboard Wine Company:

Springboard is a California wholesaler of wine and spirits, focusing on family owned, quality driven producers from around the world. Founded in 2006, and Co-owned by sisters, Sybil Ajay Sanford and Elizabeth Corsini, they firmly believe that good people make better wine, better spirits, and a better impact on the world.

Springboard Wine Company

200 Kentucky St Ste F

Petaluma, CA 94952-3825

www.springboardwine.com

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Corsini

[email protected]

Phone (415) 492-2035 x103

SOURCE Springboard Wine Company LLC