Springbok Puzzles Unveils Reimagined Brand and Licensed Puzzle Line at Toy Fair New York

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbok Puzzles, one of America's most iconic jigsaw puzzle brands, will debut a bold brand reimagining and an expanded portfolio of licensed puzzles at Toy Fair New York, taking place February 14–17. This marks the first opportunity for retail buyers and media to experience Springbok's new premium packaging design and refreshed brand direction.

Rooted in decades of puzzling heritage, Springbok's rebrand reflects how today's consumers puzzle: as a mindful, social, and design-forward activity. The updated brand balances playfulness with refinement, elevating the entire puzzling experience—from the moment the box is opened to long after the final piece is placed.

At the center of the rebrand is a new premium packaging system, designed in direct response to customer feedback. Each puzzle now includes a high-quality reference poster, an elegant, shelf-worthy box ideal for storage and gifting, and a reusable puzzle bag to help organize and store pieces between builds. Together, these elements transform the puzzle from a one-time activity into a lasting, reusable experience.

"Puzzlers have told us they want more than just a great image—they want thoughtful details that respect how they actually use and store their puzzles," said Tyler Young, President of Springbok. "This rebrand is about listening to our community and designing a better way to puzzle."

In addition to its new packaging, Springbok will also introduce multiple new licensed puzzle collections, expanding the brand's reach across pop culture, entertainment, art, and lifestyle properties. These partnerships allow Springbok to bring beloved brands into the puzzle space while maintaining the quality, fit, and finish the company is known for.

Toy Fair New York attendees will get a first look at: - Springbok's reimagined brand identity and visual system

Premium puzzle packaging and components

New licensed puzzle lines debuting in 2026

A refreshed product assortment designed for today's puzzle consumer

The rebrand positions Springbok as a premium yet approachable brand, designed to stand out both on retail shelves and in consumers' homes. It also signals the company's commitment to innovation, storytelling, and long-term retail partnerships.

Springbok invites retail buyers, media, and industry partners to experience the new Springbok at Toy Fair New York and discover how the brand is redefining what a jigsaw puzzle can be.

About Springbok Puzzles

Springbok Puzzles has been crafting high-quality jigsaw puzzles for generations, bringing people together through creativity, challenge, and play. With a renewed focus on design, community, and premium experiences, Springbok continues to evolve while staying true to the joy of puzzling.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tfny2026.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=59503.

