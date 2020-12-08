Springbot Acquires Matcha to Power Content for the Omnichannel Retailer

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbot, a leading marketing automation and attribution platform, announced today its acquisition of Matcha, the first all-in-one blogging capability for eCommerce brands that brings storytelling to life for online retailers. This marks the first acquisition by Springbot in its vision to be the all-in-one marketing platform of choice for SMB retailers.

Springbot's marketing automation and attribution platform is a critical solution for today's direct to consumer (D2C) retailers to level the playing field against larger retailers. The combination of Matcha's blog creator, article marketplace and content analytics with Springbot's platform that includes the critical marketing channels of email, social, ads and SMS, creates a powerful all-in-one communication platform to better serve retailers.

Matcha initially focused on helping brands and retailers create and source content, but after seeing the publishing gap that exists for SMBs retailers, expanded to providing eCommerce blogging tools designed to fill the void around publishing, managing and measuring content. The eCommerce blogging offering is purpose-built for eCommerce with capabilities such as embedding products within content, providing eCommerce templates, segmenting content by audiences as well as identifying what content is winning with what audiences.

As part of this acquisition, Springbot is excited to welcome the Matcha team and customers. The experience and depth of the team provide a strong cultural addition while also furthering the breadth of the platform.

"Not only do our combined teams have a natural connection, but the Matcha offering furthers our vision of how we will uniquely marry customer data, channel action and content for our customers," said Brooks Robinson, co-founder and CEO, Springbot. "We are excited to fuel our customers growth together through customer-centric marketing."

"Content fuels the experience between brands and customers, and by joining Springbot we are uniquely able to combine content creation, management, and insights with the primary rails of digital communication," said Fynn Glover, founder and CEO, Matcha. "Our mission like Springbot's has been to provide retailers with what they need to elevate their brand in the marketplace and grow their businesses."

The acquisition caps off a year of other notable business and product highlights by Springbot:

Ranked on the Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte Fast 500 for the 3 rd year in a row;

year in a row; Recognized as Atlanta's Best Place to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the 6th year in a row; and

Best Place to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the 6th year in a row; and Platform enhancements including the launch of a new messaging channel, Short Message Service (SMS) Marketing; and Matcha Blog Creator specifically designed for the Shopify merchant

Springbot will continue to support existing Matcha customers while investing and enhancing the product capability into the Springbot platform.

About Springbot

Springbot provides advanced eCommerce marketing technology for small to medium-sized retailers. We make the overwhelming task of running multichannel marketing campaigns and tracking attributions simple through data management, automations and analytics. Our platform uses all this information to make data-driven marketing recommendations specifically tailored for retailers' needs. To learn more information about Springbot, please visit www.springbot.com.

About Matcha

Matcha's mission is to give small eCommerce businesses the tools they need to tell their stories and grow their businesses. Matcha is the first all-in-one blogging tool for growing ecommerce brands. Brands use Matcha to create and optimize blog posts for each stage of the buyer journey and measure the results. To learn more information about Matcha, please visit www.getmatcha.com.

