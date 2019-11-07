Springbot Ranked No. 193 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbot, a data-driven marketing platform for eCommerce retailers, today announced it ranked No. 193 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year.

Springbot's revenues grew 573% over the three year period used to define the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. In addition to the No. 193 rank on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Springbot's rapid growth also earned the company the rare distinction of consecutive appearances on Inc. Magazine's 2018 and 2019 lists of the 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. Springbot continues to garner accolades for its culture as the company was named one of Atlanta's Best Places to Work in 2019, its fifth consecutive appearance on that list; Atlanta Inno named the company to its 2019 50 on Fire list, and the Atlanta Business Journal named Springbot a 2019 Pacesetter.

Springbot CEO Brooks Robinson credits strong demand for an eCommerce marketing platform focused on the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses, plus the support and passion of Springbot's customer base, for the company's ongoing success.

"Big retailers have deep pockets, and technology providers too often focus on the needs of large enterprises, leaving smaller businesses and their customer bases underserved," Robinson said. "We have been fully committed for over seven years to providing small and medium-sized eCommerce retailers with great marketing products and dedicated customer support that delivers on their business growth goals."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Springbot

Springbot provides advanced eCommerce marketing technology for small to medium-sized retailers. We make the overwhelming task of running multichannel marketing campaigns and tracking attributions simple through data management, automations and analytics. Our platform uses all this information to make data-driven marketing recommendations specifically tailored for retailers' needs. To learn more information about Springbot, please visit www.springbot.com .

