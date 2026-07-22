Sellers bring the expertise; AI helps package the service, guide pricing, and handle initial buyer conversations.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringBrand, an AI-agent-powered services marketplace, today announced the launch of AI Co-Founder, a seller-side AI agent designed to help people turn their professional skills into structured, fixed-price services. The agent assists with service packaging, pricing guidance, listing creation, buyer intake, scope clarification, and initial qualification, allowing sellers to focus on delivering their expertise.

SpringBrand Launches AI Co-Founder, Giving Sellers a Dedicated AI Agent for Pre-Sale Work

The launch addresses a friction point familiar to a growing share of the workforce. According to a Bankrate survey, roughly one in four American adults report having a side hustle — but for many more who have considered starting one, the barrier isn't a lack of skill. It's the work before the work: packaging an offer, setting a price, writing a listing, and fielding inquiries from buyers who aren't yet sure what they need.

AI Co-Founder starts by interviewing the seller to surface marketable skills and shapes them into a structured, fixed-price offer ready for the marketplace. Once published, a dedicated AI agent represents the seller to prospective buyers — fielding initial inquiries, clarifying scope, and qualifying fit before the seller is ever involved. On the buyer side, the same agent-driven model applies: buyers describe the outcome they need in plain language, and SpringBrand's agents match the request against available services and coordinate communication through to delivery. Users approve each step.

"Many people already have knowledge or experience worth selling, but turning that expertise into a clear offer can feel like starting an entirely new business," said Luhao Zhao, Business Development Manager at SpringBrand. "AI Co-Founder helps handle the operational work around packaging, pricing, and early buyer communication, while the seller retains the judgment, expertise, and responsibility for delivery. We believe services are moving from static listings toward agent-assisted discovery and coordination on both sides of the marketplace."

The platform can support a wide range of skills and service formats. A home baker could turn a popular recipe into a digital guide or virtual baking class. An office professional known for improving presentations could offer a fixed-price deck review or pitch-deck polish. A student familiar with relocating to a new city could package that experience into a rental preparation checklist or a one-on-one orientation call. In each case, AI Co-Founder helps structure the offer and prepare the listing without requiring the seller to start from a blank page.

SpringBrand is open to sellers now at springbrand.ai. Listing is free on the platform's base tier, which includes AI-assisted service creation and basic traffic data. During the launch period, SpringBrand is waiving all selling fees and offering its Pro membership — which adds priority ranking in buyer opportunities, advanced analytics, and up to 30 qualified buyer requests per day — at no cost.

About SpringBrand

SpringBrand is an AI-agent-powered services marketplace that helps people package, discover, and purchase clearly defined professional services. Buyers describe the outcomes they need in plain language, while AI agents assist with service matching, scope clarification, and communication between buyers and sellers. SpringBrand was founded in 2026 and is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit springbrand.ai.

Media Contact

Luhao Zhao

BD Manager

SpringBrand AI

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Luhao Zhao

2542492894

https://springbrand.ai/

SOURCE SpringBrand