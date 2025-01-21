Springbrook Launches Powerful New AI Tool to Streamline Local Government Invoicing

AMERICAN FORK, Utah. , Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, the leading developer of enterprise-class ERP solutions for local government, today announces the release of advanced AI technology designed to transform invoice processing—a major source of manual inefficiencies for municipalities. The new technology is part of Springbrook's fully integrated, cloud-based Cirrus financial platform.

This innovative tool enables Springbrook users to upload invoices, which are automatically read and processed by the AI Document Reader. The system extracts critical information—such as vendor details, dollar amounts, invoice numbers, and dates—and creates comprehensive invoice records in Cirrus. The AI-powered tool also links invoices to the appropriate vendor records, eliminating the need for manual searches and data entry. After selecting the applicable GL account for payment, the AI Document Reader manages all tasks, including attaching scanned invoices to records.

Invoices processed through Springbrook's AI Document Reader remain secure. Springbrook does not store or use invoices for model training, ensuring customer data privacy and security.

The AI tool has already received enthusiastic feedback from early adopters:

"The ability to use AI will be a huge advantage to my organization. My job just got easier!'" Finance Manager at a medium-sized municipality.

"I was impressed with the feature! The AI matched vendors and seamlessly pulled dollar amounts, invoice numbers, and dates." Senior Finance Manager at a medium-sized municipality

"Springbrook's goal is to eliminate the burden of manual processing by developing innovative, secure, and easy-to-use tools," said Robert Bonavito, CEO of Springbrook Software. "We are thrilled to offer a solution that significantly reduces administrative workload, enabling our customers to focus on delivering critical services to their communities."

About Springbrook Software

Springbrook Software produces an enterprise-class financial ERP platform for local government agencies. As an industry leader, Springbrook empowers over 3,000 municipalities, towns, and districts across the U.S. and internationally to streamline financial management, utility billing, payroll, human resources, budgeting and citizen engagement. With its cutting-edge, cloud-native Cirrus ERP platform and integrated advanced tools like AI-powered automation and robust reporting, Springbrook is revolutionizing how governments manage their operations.

Headquartered in American Fork, UT, Springbrook is committed to driving efficiency, transparency, and innovation in public sector finance. For more information, visit www.springbrooksoftware.com.

