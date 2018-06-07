SpringCM Accelerates Growth in Bookings, Customer Acquisition, Facilities and Strategic Talent

Customer Acquisition

Among the new customers that have selected SpringCM to modernize contract and document management processes are Shell, Allstate, Tesla, and USDA (United States Department of Agriculture).

"Organizations around the world are selecting SpringCM to automate their contract and document processes," said Dan Dal Degan, CEO at SpringCM. "From complex government agencies seeking to modernize their operations to international enterprises working to improve customer interactions, they count on SpringCM to deliver a secure platform that enables document collaboration and helps work flow."

New Data Centers

SpringCM recently opened two new data centers to support its growing customer base throughout EMEA. The new data centers, located in London and Amsterdam, are in addition to data centers in the United States that continue to support customers in North America.

"We built these new data centers in response to the growing demand for our SpringCM document management platform worldwide," said Antonis Papatsaras, chief technology officer at SpringCM. "In addition, the data centers will help customers manage compliance with the new GDPR regulations that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

EMEA Office Expansion

Recently expanded offices in London and a new office in Bucharest are in response to an increased demand and growing customer base in EMEA. "We are serving our customers in EMEA with an expanded local presence," said Lawrence Buckler, AVP EMEA at SpringCM. "The added support from our EMEA partners, as well as our new data centers and office space, will ensure that we're able to delight our customers regardless of location."

Customer Experience Focus

In May 2018, SpringCM held its second annual customer conference, SpringForward, in Chicago. This year's attendance by customers, prospects and partners was more than three times last year's attendance. A highlight of the conference was the launch of a new online customer community, which connects SpringCM customers globally to join inspiring conversations, enhance product knowledge, learn best practices and share ideas and stories.

"Beyond adding new customers, we continue to focus our energy on creating an unparalleled customer experience that drives our 94 percent renewal rate," said Jeff Piper, chief customer officer at SpringCM.

Key Executive Hires

Among the 62 new employees hired since the start of last year are strategic leaders Brian Thompson, Rebecca Yoder and Scott Springgate.

Brian Thompson, former vice president of sales and global alliances at Apttus, has joined SpringCM as vice president of sales. Previously, Brian held sales leadership roles at Apttus, SAP, Salesforce and others.

"In my past roles, I have managed sales and global alliances teams," said Brian Thompson. "I was attracted to SpringCM because of its rapid growth and impressive base of happy, successful customers. I look forward to applying my experience to help the company achieve its growth goals by working closely with our customers and partners, and by coaching our teams to greater success."

Rebecca Yoder has joined SpringCM as director of legal technology, providing direction for SpringCM's legal technology solutions. She comes from Accenture, where she was the director of legal technology and innovation.

"I led the selection and adoption of SpringCM for contract management within Accenture, and was so impressed with the technology and the people at SpringCM that I decided to join the company," said Rebecca Yoder. "In my role as SpringCM's director of legal technology, I serve as a subject matter expert, applying my legal operations expertise to help SpringCM customers improve productivity and efficiency so that work can flow through their organizations."

Scott Springgate recently joined SpringCM as executive vice president of services, leading the company's services, training and partner enablement teams. He brings deep experience in building and leading teams focused on professional services, customer success, and renewals at several innovative companies including Model Metrics (a Salesforce Company), Flexera Software and The SAVO group. In addition he spent more than 15 years at Siebel Systems (now Oracle Corporation) leading professional and technical services.

For more information about SpringCM, please visit www.springcm.com.

About SpringCM

SpringCM helps work flow by delivering an innovative document management and workflow platform, that powers the leading contract lifecycle management (CLM) application. SpringCM empowers companies to become more productive by reducing the time spent managing critical business documents. Intelligent, automated workflows enable document collaboration across an organization from any desktop or mobile device. Delivered through a secure, scalable cloud platform, SpringCM document and contract management solutions seamlessly integrate with Salesforce, or work as a standalone solution.

Every day, more than 600 companies use SpringCM to improve customer experience and get more done, faster. For more information about SpringCM, visit www.springcm.com.

